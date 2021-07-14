Suman Mishra replaces Mahesh Babu as Mahindra Electric’s new CEO

Mishra has 20 years of global experience in strategy and end-to-end performance transformation across sales, manufacturing, products, costs, purchasing, and supply chain. 

By:Updated: Jul 14, 2021 1:01 PM

 

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. (MEML) has just announced the appointment of Suman Mishra as its new Chief Executive as a Whole-time Director. Suman will join his new role starting 14th August, 2021. The company’s press release says that she will also be the Chief Executive Designate for the Last Mile Mobility business (LMM). Mishra moves from her current role of Senior Vice President – Business Transformation, Insights and Analytics (BIA) for the Automotive Sector and will be reporting to Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. In her new role, Suman Mishra replaces Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, MEML, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the Mahindra Group.

Suman Mishra has 20 years of global experience in strategy and end-to-end performance transformation across sales, manufacturing, products, costs, purchasing and supply chain. Mishra joined Mahindra Group in the year 2015 as Senior VP in Group Strategy Office and played a key role in shaping and implementing strategies across automotive business, agri, real estate, hospitality, and electric vehicles, the company noted. Before Mahindra Group, Suman was associated with Cipla and McKinsey, where she led performance transformations and business turnaround across multiple brands. Mishra is an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business, and a Computer Engineer from NTU Singapore.

Speaking about the latest announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto, and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Chairperson, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., said that Mahesh has been an integral part of Mahindra’s growth journey over the years. He added that having joined in 1998, Mahesh has significantly contributed to the organization in his various stints in Auto Product Development and then leading Mahindra Electric as CEO during his journey at Mahindra in the last 22 years.

Jejurikar further stated that Suman is an accomplished business leader with global experience in leading transformation projects across multiple sectors. He said electric mobility is a key focus area for Mahindra, and the company has put in place a robust strategy to capitalize on opportunities in Last-Mile Mobility and the launch of its  Born EV platform.

