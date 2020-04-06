Studds Helmet protective glasses & face shields on sale to fight Covid-19

Studds have clarified that the glasses can shield can be bought directly from the manufacturer through its social media pages, mail and phone.

In a bid to contribute to the combat against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Studds has announced that it is starting retail of protective glasses and face shields. While the protective glasses are priced at Rs 200, the face shield retails at Rs 300. Studds have clarified that the glasses can shield can be bought directly from the manufacturer through its social media pages, mail and phone.

In related news, Steelbird Helmets has also launched a medical face shield and the same is primarily aimed at the healthcare workers to fight the Coronavirus. The company claims that its medical face shield is made from a highly durable, thin polymer material which should give it a longer life as well. Moreover, the Steelbird Medical Face Shield is washable and hence, can be used multiple times. The Steelbird Medical Face Shield is priced at Rs 699.

In news from regular service, Studds is working on a new helmet design which will come with an integrated camera and bone-conduction technology as well. Through bone-conduction, music can be played without the use of speakers. Bone-conduction sound systems produce vibrations that transfer to your senses through your bones.

Studds expects the replacement market and the new market volumes to grow from 2 crore and 3 crore helmets to 3.5 crore and 4.5 crore helmets in the next three years due to the new stringent safety norms in the domestic market. Hence, the sales are likely to pick up and the production from its new plant will help the company cater to this increase in demand.

