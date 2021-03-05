Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

The full-face unit comes with a silicone-coated quick release visor. This clear visor will help visibility in a big fashion in the night.

Studds Helmets, claimed to be the world’s largest manufacturer of lids, has launched a budget offering for the Indian motorcycle market. The Studds Crest helmet is priced at Rs 995 and is said to be the most stylish offering in the segment. Studds says that it has used special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection on the shell. The full-face unit comes with a silicone-coated quick release visor. This clear visor will help visibility in a big fashion in the night. Inside, there is the hypoallergenic liner, regulated density EPS as well as detachable cheek pads with chin air vents. Additionally one will also find air outlets, and quick release chin strap. There are three sizes available – 570mm (medium), 580mm (large) and XL at 600mm. These helmets can be booked online or are available at authorised Studds outlets across India.

Studds further says that the aerodynamic design of these helmets will help immensely with the reducing the drag. As far as comfort is concerned, the high quality inner padding will also help riders. The aforementioned hypoallergenic liner too will protect them from allergies due to prolonged exposure to moist cloth. Of course, the Studds Crest is ISI-certified. The colour available though is black and Express Drives feels that adding a bit of reflective material will definitely help it stand out and provide additional visibility (a critical factor while riding in the night).

We have observed that Indian helmet makers usually have tinted visors as standard. These tinted visors prove to be a pain to ride fast in the night as they hamper vision. One usually has to then resort to either buying a separate clear visor and keep changing them based on the time one rides. This can be cumbersome. If more and more clear visors, even as aftermarket options, are provided, then they will make a whole lot of difference.

