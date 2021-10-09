Still exploring alternatives for closure-bound factories: Ford

Ford Motor Company last month decided to cease local vehicle manufacturing in India. The company has said that it has nothing to announce relating to a possible takeover of its manufacturing plants by any third party at the moment.

By:October 9, 2021 6:52 AM
ford forcing dealers to sign nda

Amid speculation that the Tata group is eyeing its manufacturing plants, Ford India has said it has nothing to announce relating to a possible takeover by any third party at the moment.

“We continue to explore possible alternatives for our manufacturing facilities, but have nothing further to share related to ongoing speculations,” a Ford spokesperson informed FE in an e-mail.

There has been media buzz that the Tamil Nadu government is in discussion with the Tata group for a possible takeover of the Ford India unit at Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai. There has been speculation that Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran held talks with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and state industry minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday on the subject, and that Tatas appears to have emerged a likely contender to take over Ford’s plants.

Industry experts said that since the Tata group does not have a plant in Tamil Nadu, the Ford facility augers well for the auto major, which has been on an expansion spree off late.

Mails sent to the Tatas did not elicit any response till the time going to the press.

The Tamil Nadu government, sources said, has been working out alternatives to save the Ford plant from being shut. The sources in the government said the state could help broker a deal only when a third party comes forward to buy the plant.

The industry minister had previously met MSME vendors of Ford and taken stock of the possible impact of the plant closure.

Facing $2 billion operating losses, Ford Motor Company last month decided to cease local vehicle manufacturing in India. The company had announced that it will shut down its Sanand vehicle assembly plant by the fourth quarter of 2021, and the Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by the second quarter of 2022. Close to 4,000 employees are expected to be affected by the move, and the company said it had started scouting for buyers for the plants.

The workers’ union at the Chennai plant had put pressure on the government to help find a third party buyer by offering incentives. The union had been adamant on job guarantee and refused to discuss a compensation package from the company.

While the management of Ford India refused to give its closure-bound factory employees any job assurance, the union at the Chennai Ford unit said it has approached the state government with a plea to ensure that the new buyer retains the existing workforce. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz infuses Rs 1,700 cr in India business to transform retail model

Mercedes-Benz infuses Rs 1,700 cr in India business to transform retail model

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift unveiled in Europe: India launch soon?

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift unveiled in Europe: India launch soon?

Fuel-efficient diesel cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet & more

Fuel-efficient diesel cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet & more

Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Skoda Slavia: What to expect from the upcoming Honda City rival

Skoda Slavia: What to expect from the upcoming Honda City rival

Triumph launches 'Total Care' program for new & old bikes: Extended warranty, RSA & more

Triumph launches 'Total Care' program for new & old bikes: Extended warranty, RSA & more

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq