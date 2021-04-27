Stellantis India appoints Roland Bouchara as MD and Partha Dutta as Head – Engineering, R&D

Both these industry stalwarts are expected to bring in synergies of production and launch new products as well as guide the sales growth collectively.

Stellantis India and Asia Pacific has appointed Roland Bouchara as the new Managing Director and CEO. Roland will now assume responsibility of Citroen as well as Jeep sales. He will also handle the group’s manufacturing operations. Roland was earlier the senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Citroen India. With the brands consolidating, Roland will assume his new role immediately. Partha Dutta who was the MD as well as President at Fiat Chrysler Association India has now got a new role in Stellantis. Under his new role, Head of Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D), Partha will handle the Asia-Pacific and India regions. Both these industry stalwarts are expected to bring in synergies of production and launch new products as well as guide the sales growth collectively. It will also be an interesting collaboration of French and Indian working styles.

Carl Smiley, COO of Stellantis India and Asia Pacific on both the appointments, said

“I’m very pleased to announce both Roland and Partha in their new roles for Stellantis. “An accomplished international sales and marketing executive, Roland brings a wealth of commercial experience to his new role as CEO & Managing Director in India. He will be responsible for developing and expanding Stellantis’ brands, network and business operations in India - a key growth market of focus for the company globally. “With his extensive innovation and product development experience, Partha was the ideal candidate to lead Stellantis’ engineering, design and R&D operations for the region. Partha was instrumental in delivering the Jeep brand’s localised product plan in India and will lead a team focused on delivering the regional product strategy, coupled with identifying and delivering new opportunities for growth.

Stellantis India is yet to dole out information if the group will have consolidated showrooms or not. Moreover, the Citroen C5 AirCross and the Jeep Compass are rivals. Moreover both the companies are thinking of launching compact SUVs below the aforementioned models.

