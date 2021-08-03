Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Apart from the aforementioned positions, many other employees have been hired from the existing PCA India talent pool for Stellantis India.

Stellantis India which has started appointing staff for its local and areawise operations has announced a slew of appointments. Joel Verany who is an automobile engineer, has worked with PSA including a stint in India from the last 20 years. Based in India since 2017, Joel’s previous job was Vice President Sales and Network, Citroën at PCA India. Both Jeep and Citroen brands in India will gain from his expertise. Besides providing processes and tools for the entire ecosystem of sales & marketing, he will be responsible for the synergies of this function and deploy best practices for both brands. Puneet Sabharwal has been appointed as head for Finance at Stellantis India wherein he was looking after the same function at PCA India. Raj Kalyanarajan has been appointed for vehicle manufacturing for the Citroën brand.

He has an experience of 27 years that spans across automotive and earthmoving industries in India and in the US. Raj is one of the persons who has been instrumental in reviving the brownfield car manufacturing facility at Thiruvallur from its idle state to its current operations, for manufacturing of the C5 Aircross SUV and future products including the C-Cube. Xavier de Gaudemaris is now responsible for supply chain operations at Stellantis India. Xavier has worked in the supply chain industry for over 20 years and in his new role includes production planning, vehicle domestic and export logistics. Sreeji Kumar will look after the Information Technology and Digital Transformation at Stellantis India. He will be responsible for the IT and technology solutions across sales and marketing, after-sales, manufacturing, import & export, connectivity and R&D. A digital technology expert with over 21 years work experience, Sreeji has worked with a variety of MNCs and industries. He joined the erstwhile PCA India as Chief Information Officer, in 2020 and is credited to spearheading end-to-end IT solution deployment and activation of Citroën India manufacturing operations, including the C5 Aircross SUV launch in the market.

