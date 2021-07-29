Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Stellantis has appointed new leadership positions for its two brands in India. Saurabh Vatsa will take charge of the Citroen brand while Nipun J Mahajan will lead the Jeep brand for the Indian market.

Nipun Mahajan (Left) Saurabh Vatsa (Right)

Roland Bouchara was appointed as CEO and Managing Director for Stellatis in India back in April 2021. Now, the conglomerate has appointed two new leadership roles for its two main brands in the Indian market. Taking charge of the French car brand – Citroen will be Saurabh Vatsa. While Nipun J Mahajan will be responsible for the American SUV marquee — Jeep.

Saurabh Vatsa joined the PSA Group in 2018 as Senior Director – Marketing & Corporate Communications. Stellantis says that he has been instrumental in the strategy for the launch of the Citroen brand and its first product — C5 Aircross SUV in India. He will be responsible for Citroen’s Sales, Marketing, Aftersales, Product Planning & PR functions in India.

Nipun J Mahajan has been appointed in an identical role by Stellantis for the Jeep brand in India. He will bring over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry to the Jeep brand in his new leadership position. He has been a part of Jeep for the last five years as Vice President, Sales Operations and Network Development. Stellatis further adds he also played an instrumental role in launching the Jeep brand in India and achieving 50,000 sales milestone for the Compass.

Roland Bouchara said, “I am pleased to welcome Saurabh and Nipun to our India leadership team. These appointments are a continuation of the seamless integration process that has been well underway since Stellantis was born,”

Vatsa and Mahajan will report directly to Roland Bouchara and have already assumed their new positions since June 7, 2021.

Jeep is currently developing a 3-row SUV for the Indian market. This new model will be using the same platform as the current Compass SUV. It will take on the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV500 (soon to be launched next-gen XUV700). On the other hand, Citroen India is working on a compact SUV as a part of its C-Cubed Programme using the Common Modular Platform (CMP architecture). Both models are expected to be launched in the Indian market in 2022.

