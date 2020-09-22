Steelbird to launch 10 new helmets next year with these features

Steelbird is continuously adding and expanding its manufacturing setup in order to reach its target of manufacturing 50,000 helmets per day by 2022. Here is what all Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group had to say during an interaction with Express Drives!

By:Updated: Sep 22, 2020 5:21 PM

 

The ongoing Covid-9 pandemic pushed a lot of businesses on backfoot and the Indian auto industry also suffered significantly. That said, many businesses linked to it went through a negative impact as well. Talking of the helmet industry, Steelbird Helmets that happens to be one of India’s largest helmet manufacturers also witnessed a change in dynamics in terms of demand and market behaviour with the current situation in place. In order to understand what all changed amid the Covid-19 scenario for the helmet industry and what all can we expect from the company in the coming months in terms of launches and investments, Express Drives recently had an interaction with Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group. Here is what he has to say.

Express Drives – How did your business got affected by Covid-19?

Rajeev – It has affected us a little for sure but not that much. The two-wheeler sales have picked up rather quickly and that has given a positive boost to our helmet sales.

What are your future plans in terms of new products?

We are looking to introduce 10 new helmets in the coming year. The helmets will have state of the art ventilation system, Hygienic interiors, fluorescent color graphics and shells etc. Also, we have introduced our range of Toys for kids which include the baby walker etc. We have already introduced the medical and safety equipment range.

Going forward, what are your expansion and investment plans?

We continuously keep adding and expanding our manufacturing setup in order to reach our target of manufacturing 50,000 helmets per day by 2022.

What is the impact on the helmet industry because of Covid-19 and how do you expect the demand to change?

The helmet industry has not been affected as much from Covid-19 as people have started buying more and more two-wheelers as they are a safer mode of transport against public transport to maintain social distancing.

Are there any plans for the change in the business retail model due to the current tricky times?

There is no plan to change the retail business model but for sure due to Covid-19 the online retail sales have definitely picked up big time and this trend will continue for sure.

