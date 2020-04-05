Steelbird Medical Face Shield to fight Coronavirus: How much it costs and why you should buy!

Earlier, as a part of its relief measures, Steelbird Helmets announced that it is offering its ambulance service 24X7 free in Baddi and its helpline number is also active for help.

Steelbird Helmets has launched a medical face shield and the same is primarily aimed at the healthcare workers to fight the Coronavirus that is currently spreading at a frightening speed. The newly launched Steelbird medical face shield is anti-fog and hence, offers better convenience to healthcare workers working in tricky environments. Moreover, the shield is CE certified, a marking which confirms to meet health, safety, and environmental protection standards. The company claims that its medical face shield is made from a highly durable, thin polymer material which should give it a longer life as well. Moreover, the Steelbird Medical Face Shield is washable and hence, can be used multiple times. The Steelbird Medical Face Shield is priced at Rs 699.

Earlier, as a part of its relief measures, Steelbird Helmets announced that it is offering its ambulance service 24X7 free in Baddi and its helpline number – 9805999227 is also active for the stranded people. Moreover, the company distributed free helmets to the Police staff who are on the duty round the clock.

Steelbird Helmets also said that in addition to its 500 workers, it will be providing one-time meal to almost 100 laborers who will be camped in a nearby school during this situation. Moreover, in order to ensure that there is no food shortage to its workers in far-flung areas, the company is conducting doorstep delivery of ration including 10kg Flour, 5kg Rice and 2kg deals. With the Coronavirus outbreak in India, the number of cases has crossed the 3,500 mark claiming 99 lives. The number of cases has seen a sharp hike in the last one week.

Worldwide, the deadline virus has claimed around 65,000 lives (by the time of writing this report) with a total of 1.2 million cases. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit Express Drives official YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay safe during this lockdown that is slated to lift on 14th April as of now.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.