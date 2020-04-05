Steelbird Medical Face Shield to fight Coronavirus: How much it costs and why you should buy!

Earlier, as a part of its relief measures, Steelbird Helmets announced that it is offering its ambulance service 24X7 free in Baddi and its helpline number is also active for help.

By:Updated: April 5, 2020 3:08:59 PM

Steelbird Helmets has launched a medical face shield and the same is primarily aimed at the healthcare workers to fight the Coronavirus that is currently spreading at a frightening speed. The newly launched Steelbird medical face shield is anti-fog and hence, offers better convenience to healthcare workers working in tricky environments. Moreover, the shield is CE certified, a marking which confirms to meet health, safety, and environmental protection standards. The company claims that its medical face shield is made from a highly durable, thin polymer material which should give it a longer life as well. Moreover, the Steelbird Medical Face Shield is washable and hence, can be used multiple times. The Steelbird Medical Face Shield is priced at Rs 699.

Earlier, as a part of its relief measures, Steelbird Helmets announced that it is offering its ambulance service 24X7 free in Baddi and its helpline number – 9805999227 is also active for the stranded people. Moreover, the company distributed free helmets to the Police staff who are on the duty round the clock.

Steelbird Helmets also said that in addition to its 500 workers, it will be providing one-time meal to almost 100 laborers who will be camped in a nearby school during this situation. Moreover, in order to ensure that there is no food shortage to its workers in far-flung areas, the company is conducting doorstep delivery of ration including 10kg Flour, 5kg Rice and 2kg deals. With the Coronavirus outbreak in India, the number of cases has crossed the 3,500 mark claiming 99 lives. The number of cases has seen a sharp hike in the last one week.

Worldwide, the deadline virus has claimed around 65,000 lives (by the time of writing this report) with a  total of 1.2 million cases. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit Express Drives official YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay safe during this lockdown that is slated to lift on 14th April as of now.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Nexon XZ+(S) variant launched: Sunroof variant gets more affordable

Tata Nexon XZ+(S) variant launched: Sunroof variant gets more affordable

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 launched: Honda SP125 rival still leads in power race

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 launched: Honda SP125 rival still leads in power race

Manic Notchback! ABT Audi RS7-R: Limited edition performance package with 740 hp!

Manic Notchback! ABT Audi RS7-R: Limited edition performance package with 740 hp!

Toyota discontinues the Corolla Altis and Etios range in India: Next-Gen Corolla Altis bound for India?

Toyota discontinues the Corolla Altis and Etios range in India: Next-Gen Corolla Altis bound for India?

Hero Duet discontinued: What the replacement model could be

Hero Duet discontinued: What the replacement model could be

BS6 TVS Sport launched with better fuel efficiency: Priced at Rs 51,750

BS6 TVS Sport launched with better fuel efficiency: Priced at Rs 51,750

MG Hector Plus: Everything you need to know about the 7-seat Hector SUV

MG Hector Plus: Everything you need to know about the 7-seat Hector SUV

Digitalisation to help carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar beat Covid19 sales slump

Digitalisation to help carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar beat Covid19 sales slump

Coronavirus effect: Corporate executives from MG, Mahindra, Zoomcar donate salaries to contribute

Coronavirus effect: Corporate executives from MG, Mahindra, Zoomcar donate salaries to contribute

Continental Transparent Hood: Car safety feature that allows driver to see through bonnet

Continental Transparent Hood: Car safety feature that allows driver to see through bonnet

Next-gen Volvo cars could be fully autonomous: Future models to drive themselves on highways

Next-gen Volvo cars could be fully autonomous: Future models to drive themselves on highways

BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus launched at Rs 51,754: Continues to be India's most affordable scooter

BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus launched at Rs 51,754: Continues to be India's most affordable scooter

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 teased: Updated petrol, diesel engines and more

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 teased: Updated petrol, diesel engines and more

Harley-Davidson likely to introduce an Indian FTR 1200 rival and new cafe racer by next year

Harley-Davidson likely to introduce an Indian FTR 1200 rival and new cafe racer by next year

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 lockdown blues: Market Share increases

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 lockdown blues: Market Share increases

Hero Xpulse BS6 specifications out: New features include fuel injection, oil-cooler

Hero Xpulse BS6 specifications out: New features include fuel injection, oil-cooler

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol teased: BS6 compliant model launch soon

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol teased: BS6 compliant model launch soon

Covid-19 Lockdown Tips: How to clean your bike or scooter in some easy steps

Covid-19 Lockdown Tips: How to clean your bike or scooter in some easy steps

MG Motor announces Affordable Ventilator Challenge: To offer Rs 10 lakh grant to winning prototype

MG Motor announces Affordable Ventilator Challenge: To offer Rs 10 lakh grant to winning prototype

9 racing documentaries on Youtube, Netflix and Prime to beat the lockdown blues

9 racing documentaries on Youtube, Netflix and Prime to beat the lockdown blues