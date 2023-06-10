Steelbird launches limited edition Transformers helmets

The limited-edition collection is expected to sell out quickly, making it a highly sought-after item for Transformers and SteelBird fans.

SteelBird, a leading helmet manufacturer has launched limited edition officially licensed Transformers: Rise of the Beast helmets. The Transformers Helmets by SteelBird will feature four exclusive models. The limited-edition helmets will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Rajeev Kapur, MD, SteelBird Group said: “We are confident that riders and fans alike will be thrilled by this unique collection. Our exclusive collaboration with Flipkart ensures that these limited edition helmets will be easily accessible to enthusiasts across the country.”

Varun Gautam, CEO, Yooshopper said they will launch more designs in Transformers characters in the coming months and target all superbike riders.