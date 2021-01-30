Speed Triple 1200 RS launched for Rs 16.95 lakh: Roadster gets a thorough makeover

The Speed Triple 1200 RS has gotten a thorough makeover, including a new engine, design and specifications. Triumph said that the new higher capacity 1160cc triple-cylinder engine developed with insights from its Moto2 race engine programme delivers 180PS peak power

This week Triumph India extended its roadster motorcycle line-up by adding the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS to it. Now there are three Triumph roadster models available in India: Street Triple RS, Street Triple R and Speed Triple RS.

The all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS, the company said during a webinar, will be available in limited units in India, with the first batch consisting of only 30 motorcycles, which will be delivered via bookings on a first-come, first-served basis; deliveries will being by the end of March. It’s priced Rs 16.95 lakh and the booking amount is Rs 1 lakh.

Shoeb Farooq, business head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “The urban roadster segment is one of the larger segments in the premium motorcycle industry in India. It is also one of our focus areas. With the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, we are extending our roadster line-up in the litre-class category; with the upcoming Trident launch, we will complete Triumph’s roadster line-up for India.”

All-new model

The Speed Triple 1200 RS has gotten a thorough makeover, including a new engine, design and specifications. Triumph said that the new higher capacity 1160cc triple-cylinder engine developed with insights from its Moto2 race engine programme delivers 180PS peak power (30PS more) and 125Nm peak torque (8Nm more than previous engine). Also, the engine is lighter by 7kg, helping reduce the overall motorcycle wet weight to 198kg (down by 10kg)—the new lithium ion battery is 60% lighter than the equivalent lead-acid battery, reducing overall weight by 2.3kg.

Mated to the engine is a 6-speed gearbox, with a new slip-and-assist clutch. “Gear changes are significantly smoother than in the previous generation motorcycle, with optimised ratio progression,” Triumph claimed.

While I am yet to ride the motorcycle, the company claimed that the new Speed Triple 1200 RS has been designed to feel as agile and dynamic to ride as the lighter Street Triple RS. The premium track specification equipment includes Brembo Stylema brakes, Metzeler Racetec RR tyres and performance-tuned Öhlins suspension.

The chassis is also new—designed from the ground up.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RS has 13mm wider handlebars, and readjusted footrest position, which has been moved inwards slightly; seat height is 830mm (2.7 feet).

Connectivity

The My Triumph Connectivity System is fitted as standard on the Speed Triple 1200 RS, using which riders can access turn-by-turn navigation via the free My Triumph app, GoPro control, phone control and music operation. The rider, Triumph said, can control all of this through switch cubes and access all related information through the TFT screen. It also gets keyless ignition and steering lock, as well as keyless fuel filler cap (the keyless system can be disabled, if required, by pressing a button on the key fob).

It’s available in two shades: black (with red and silver graphics), and silver (with black, silver and yellow graphics).

Key points

—Bigger, 1160cc triple engine

—180PS peak power (up by 30PS)

—125Nm peak torque (up by 8Nm)

—10kg lighter (weighs 198kg, wet)

—My Triumph Connectivity System

—Fuel tank capacity is 15.5 litres

—Fuel efficiency is 17.9 km/litre

—Priced Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

