Spark Minda working on collision avoidance tech for bikes, scooters in India

While we all must have heard about ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Safety systems in cars, they are lesser heard in two-wheelers. Perhaps someone like BMW was last heard to be working on them. However, now Spark Minda, the renowned component maker is developing these for use in Indian two-wheelers. Using various radars and camera-based equipment, ADAS alerts the driver of an imminent collision and if there is no input from the driver, the brakes are automatically applied. However, in the case of two-wheelers the technology might just warn the rider through a blinking light on the console or by applying only a slight amount of brake so as to slow the bike down. For this very purpose, Spark Minda has collaborated with Ride Vision, a leading ADAS solutions provider from Israel. While not much details have been shared, we expect them to have a product ready by 2023.

Distance keeping alert, dangerous overtake alert, forward collision alert, auto video recording as well as blind spot alert are some of the key features of this ADAS. These will help the rider avoid serious injury as well as fatal instances on the road. Indian roads, Ride Vision as well as Spark Minda agree, are littered with dangers like jaywalkers, irrelevant road markings, non-functional traffic signals and a general apathy towards driving. Both the companies will co-develop collision avoidance technologies for two- and three-wheelers. Both new (fitted on freshly-rolled out factory bikes) as well as aftermarket kits will be available thereby widening the choice for the customer.

Ashok Minda, chairman and GCEO, Minda Corporation, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Ride Vision to introduce technology that will make a difference to the life of 2- wheeler riders and will help in achieving the objective of zero road fatality set by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways by 2030. Spark Minda is committed to offer advanced products, technologies and solutions for increasing human safety. Going forward, we will focus on introducing new products, technologies and system solutions in Electronics, Light Weighting, Active Safety, Electric Mobility space organically and inorganically.”

