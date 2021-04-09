Spark Minda working on collision avoidance tech for bikes, scooters in India

Using various radars and camera-based equipment, ADAS alerts the driver of an imminent collision and if there is no input from the driver, the brakes are automatically applied.

By:April 9, 2021 10:37 AM
Image used for representation

While we all must have heard about ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Safety systems in cars, they are lesser heard in two-wheelers. Perhaps someone like BMW was last heard to be working on them. However, now Spark Minda, the renowned component maker is developing these for use in Indian two-wheelers. Using various radars and camera-based equipment, ADAS alerts the driver of an imminent collision and if there is no input from the driver, the brakes are automatically applied. However, in the case of two-wheelers the technology might just warn the rider through a blinking light on the console or by applying only a slight amount of brake so as to slow the bike down. For this very purpose, Spark Minda has collaborated with Ride Vision, a leading ADAS solutions provider from Israel. While not much details have been shared, we expect them to have a product ready by 2023.

Distance keeping alert, dangerous overtake alert, forward collision alert, auto video recording as well as blind spot alert are some of the key features of this ADAS. These will help the rider avoid serious injury as well as fatal instances on the road. Indian roads, Ride Vision as well as Spark Minda agree, are littered with dangers like jaywalkers, irrelevant road markings, non-functional traffic signals and a general apathy towards driving. Both the companies will co-develop collision avoidance technologies for two- and three-wheelers. Both new (fitted on freshly-rolled out factory bikes) as well as aftermarket kits will be available thereby widening the choice for the customer.

Also Read Hero Glamour BS6 review

Ashok Minda, chairman and GCEO, Minda Corporation, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Ride Vision to introduce technology that will make a difference to the life of 2- wheeler riders and will help in achieving the objective of zero road fatality set by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways by 2030. Spark Minda is committed to offer advanced products, technologies and solutions for increasing human safety. Going forward, we will focus on introducing new products, technologies and system solutions in Electronics, Light Weighting, Active Safety, Electric Mobility space organically and inorganically.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Stuff of dreams: 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce lineup unveiled, added with new S model

Stuff of dreams: 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce lineup unveiled, added with new S model

2021 BMW 6 Series GT launched in India at Rs 67.90 lakh: Variants, specs, features, price

2021 BMW 6 Series GT launched in India at Rs 67.90 lakh: Variants, specs, features, price

Mahindra introduces one-stop vehicle scrappage solution: Exchange 15-year car, buy new

Mahindra introduces one-stop vehicle scrappage solution: Exchange 15-year car, buy new

Hyundai Alcazar revealed: More powerful engine than Creta and more

Hyundai Alcazar revealed: More powerful engine than Creta and more

Mahindra XUV700 to launch in 2022 with petrol, diesel engines and AWD

Mahindra XUV700 to launch in 2022 with petrol, diesel engines and AWD

7-seater Kia Sonet unveiled: Likely to be launched in India as upcoming XUV300 3-row rival

7-seater Kia Sonet unveiled: Likely to be launched in India as upcoming XUV300 3-row rival

March 2021 vehicle registrations: Passenger vehicles up by 28.39%, two-wheelers down 35.26%

March 2021 vehicle registrations: Passenger vehicles up by 28.39%, two-wheelers down 35.26%

Meet Aznom Palladium: A 'hyper-limousine' with RAM's 700 bhp V8 and uber luxurious interior

Meet Aznom Palladium: A 'hyper-limousine' with RAM's 700 bhp V8 and uber luxurious interior

All-new Skoda sedan spotted testing in India: Launch later this year

All-new Skoda sedan spotted testing in India: Launch later this year

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at Rs 29.90 lakh: specs, features and variants

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at Rs 29.90 lakh: specs, features and variants

Bollywood comedians and their cars: From Johnny Lever to Kapil Sharma and more

Bollywood comedians and their cars: From Johnny Lever to Kapil Sharma and more

On-road price, cost of accessories of Triumph Trident detailed

On-road price, cost of accessories of Triumph Trident detailed

April 2021 Car Discounts: Nearly 40,000 off on Honda Amaze, City, Jazz

April 2021 Car Discounts: Nearly 40,000 off on Honda Amaze, City, Jazz

Car deals in April 2021: Tata Harrier, Tiago available with up to Rs 65,000 discount

Car deals in April 2021: Tata Harrier, Tiago available with up to Rs 65,000 discount

New Hyundai Alcazar features, specs revealed: Taking the fight to Tata Safari

New Hyundai Alcazar features, specs revealed: Taking the fight to Tata Safari

Ather Grid fast charging network now active across 10 locations in Mumbai

Ather Grid fast charging network now active across 10 locations in Mumbai

How Uber and taxi aggregators are trying to avoid Covid-19 transmissions

How Uber and taxi aggregators are trying to avoid Covid-19 transmissions

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Specs, features, price

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Specs, features, price

Kia witnesses 123% growth in March 2021: Seltos still best-selling product

Kia witnesses 123% growth in March 2021: Seltos still best-selling product

Video: Funny Pakistani car with fighter planes to attack India!

Video: Funny Pakistani car with fighter planes to attack India!