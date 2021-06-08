Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

The company said that this joint venture will also be about manufacturing the antennas locally from the newly set up state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Pune.

By:June 8, 2021 6:23 PM

 

Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship company of Spark Minda Group has recently announced a JV (joint venture) with the Republic of Korea’s INFAC Elecs Co. Ltd. The said partnership is about bringing a new range of automotive antenna solutions for the Indian automotive market. The latest partnership aims to capitalize on the opportunities for growth in automotive safety, connected & autonomous technologies. The company believes that connectivity-based safety features such as remote keyless entry, V2V & V2X communication will spur demand for devices like antennas products and solutions. The said joint venture will offer multiple antenna products like rod antenna, micro pole antenna, shark fin antenna, LF antenna, etc. The company said in a press release that this joint venture will be about manufacturing the antennas locally from the newly set up state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Pune.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, Spark Minda Group said that the company is extremely delighted to form the Joint Venture with INFAC Elecs from the Republic of Korea. He added that the Indian automotive industry is moving towards the theme of “Safe, Smart, & Connected” and Spark Minda aims to be a leading player in this domain. Moreover, with INFAC’s strong capability in advanced solutions in Antenna systems, the JV will offer the latest technology products to all segments of the automotive industry.

Woong Seon Choi, President, INFAC Group said that the brand is delighted that the joint venture agreement between Infac and Spark Minda has concluded successfully. He added that this agreement is the second achievement, following the Technical Assistance Agreement dated on 12th August, 2019 and means that both companies have similar goals and conviction of successful business to be in the Indian automotive market filled with high potential and possibilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price