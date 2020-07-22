Spare wheel in car no longer compulsory but only under these conditions

The spare wheel is usually placed in the boot of a car but is rarely used and adds to the weight of the vehicle. Removing it at together will enhance the boot space and allow manufacturers to use it to add a spare battery.

The Central Motor Vehicles Rules has got new amendments in its kitty. One of them is that manufacturers no longer need to put in a spare wheel in the boot. If your car falls in the M1 category that is specified by the CMVR, fitted with tubeless tyres and a tyre pressure monitoring system, then it is exempt from having a spare wheel. Instead of TPMS, if the manufacturer were to offer a puncture repair kit, then this too will be considered as a reason to leave the spare wheel out. If you’re thinking on what is the M1 category, then the CMVR states that it is a passenger vehicle that has no more than eight seats, including the driver. The CMVR also states that the puncture repair kit in the car should have a sealant as well as air pressure compressing device along with it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now, if this thought crosses your mind as to why exactly has this rule being introduced, then allow us to explain. A spare wheel is the additional deadweight which one carries and used very rarely with the car. Sometimes, to dissuade people from driving with the spare tyre, in the case of a puncture, manufacturers give a size smaller size unit. This one has a capped max speed of 80kmph and can be driven only for short distances. If the driver doesn’t fix the punctured tyre and continues to use the spare wheel, then this may lead to vehicle imbalance.

The main reason though could be to accommodate the bigger battery for electric vehicles. As you may be aware, the battery of an electric car is stored in the boot. If a spare wheel is fitted, then it reduces the available boot space. Increasing range of electric vehicles will make masses adopt them more quickly. As it is, the government has been promoting electric vehicles big time.

The downside to this is that people will be reluctant to buy a car without a spare wheel. Imagine this scenario where you are going out with family on a vacation and the tyre picks up a puncture. Will you pick up the puncture kit and try fix the tyre it in the middle of a road or try and find a repair shop? A manufacturer on the condition of anonymity says that customers might feel shortchanged if they don’t find the spare wheel in a car. Moving it under the body of the vehicle also makes sense but then the aforementioned dead weight scenario can’t be ignored.

What are your thoughts on this?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.