Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

The Sony Extra Bass range of music systems can easily fit into a single-DIN space of a car's dashboard and will be available shortly at authorised showrooms and car accessory shops.

Sony India has launched a new range of aftermarket touchscreen audio systems for car buyers. The Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen infotainment system will shortly be available across all car showrooms as well as aftermarket accessory shops. The music interface models are XAV-AX7000, XAV-AX8000, XAV-AX5500 XAV-3500 and XAV-1500 with Smartphone Mirroring by WebLinkTM1 Cast. Apart from this, there are also music systems from the same brand but with a higher cost. These are the XAV-AX8000, XAV-AX7000 and XAV-AX5500. These three support Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Speaking of prices, the range starts from Rs 16,990 with the top version costing Rs 33,990. Depending on the price, the size of the touchscreen changes as well. The lowest one is of 6.2-inches while the top version is 8.95-inches. The Sony XAV-AX8000 boasts an in-built 4-channel amplifier and an anti-glare display. Sony says that it will work in a car with a single-DIN space as well. Further, the mounting of the system too is flexible, thereby allowing three different positions for it to be set – tilted towards the driver, centred or in other position.

Sony India confirms that the audio system has a quick wake feature that makes it ready to use the moment the ignition is hit. The wallpaper on it is customisable as well. Even when connected to an external amplifier, the sound system offers the least distortion. As the name suggests, there is extra bass available at all times thereby amplifying the music hearing experience. There is a rear-view camera icon on the home screen and tapping it will show the rear of the car. It will also project images when the reverse gear is engaged. That is if your car has a reverse camera fitted to it.

Model MRP Availability XAV-AX8000 Rs. 33,990 May 2020 XAV-AX7000 Rs. 31,990 May 2020 XAV-AX5500 Rs. 26,990 July 2020 XAV-3500 Rs. 21,990 July 2020 XAV-1500 Rs. 16,990 May 2020

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.