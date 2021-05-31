Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Salient features of the sub-woofer include the MRC honeycomb mesh that ensures low distortion and powerful bass, separate notch end surround, dynamic air diffuser, as well as the height rate spider.

Sony India, a reputed name as far as in-car entertainment is considered has brought in its Mobile ES line of products. While these aren’t your typical in-car entertainment audio systems, these are the components – sub-woofer, speaker and the likes. The ‘ES’ in the name stands for elevated series. The product line is made up of one subwoofer and three different types of speakers – XS-162ES (16cm 2way component), XS-160ES (16cm coaxial), XS-690ES (16×20 cm coaxial) and XS-W104ES (25cm sub-woofer). For the latter, one pays Rs 16,990 while the 690 is for Rs 24,990, the 162 for Rs 20,990, and the 160 is for the same price as the sub-woofer. All four products will be available at Sony authorised shops from June 1, 2021. Salient features of the sub-woofer include the MRC honeycomb mesh that ensures low distortion and powerful bass, separate notch end surround, dynamic air diffuser, as well as the height rate spider.

As far as the speakers are concerned, Sony India says that they have bi-amp terminals with gain selector in crossover networks, phase plug, progressive height rate spider, soft dome tweeter, separated notch edge surround and Aramid matrix fiber woofer. With shops starting to reopen soon, it is likely that if you’re interested then the product should be available at the Sony showroom. The fitting as well as tuning will also be done there.

Sony India has been launching one after the other product in the last one year. The company has been keen on getting its customers to enjoy the best of products in in-car entertainment. We also recently reviewed one of the music systems from Sony. You can read the review below

