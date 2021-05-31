Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Salient features of the sub-woofer include the MRC honeycomb mesh that ensures low distortion and powerful bass, separate notch end surround, dynamic air diffuser, as well as the height rate spider. 

By:May 31, 2021 5:31 PM

Sony India, a reputed name as far as in-car entertainment is considered has brought in its Mobile ES line of products. While these aren’t your typical in-car entertainment audio systems, these are the components – sub-woofer, speaker and the likes. The ‘ES’ in the name stands for elevated series. The product line is made up of one subwoofer and three different types of speakers –  XS-162ES (16cm 2way component), XS-160ES (16cm coaxial), XS-690ES (16×20 cm coaxial) and XS-W104ES (25cm sub-woofer). For the latter, one pays Rs 16,990 while the 690 is for Rs 24,990, the 162 for Rs 20,990, and the 160 is for the same price as the sub-woofer. All four products will be available at Sony authorised shops from June 1, 2021. Salient features of the sub-woofer include the MRC honeycomb mesh that ensures low distortion and powerful bass, separate notch end surround, dynamic air diffuser, as well as the height rate spider.

As far as the speakers are concerned, Sony India says that they have bi-amp terminals with gain selector in crossover networks, phase plug, progressive height rate spider, soft dome tweeter, separated notch edge surround and Aramid matrix fiber woofer. With shops starting to reopen soon, it is likely that if you’re interested then the product should be available at the Sony showroom. The fitting as well as tuning will also be done there.

Sony India has been launching one after the other product in the last one year. The company has been keen on getting its customers to enjoy the best of products in in-car entertainment. We also recently reviewed one of the music systems from Sony. You can read the review below

Also Read Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India