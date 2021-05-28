Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

The customers whose Sonalika tractor warranty is expiring in the time period 1st May 2021 to 30th June 2021, will get a two months extension period from the date of expiry.

By:May 28, 2021 12:50 PM

 

Just like many automakers, Sonalika Tractors has also announced the extension of warranty for better convenience of the customers. In order to be precise, the brand has announced a two-month primary warranty extension on all its tractors that were delivered to the customers in the period 1st May 20219 to 30th June 2019. That, the customers whose primary tractor warranty is expiring in the time period of 1st May 2021 to 30th June 2021 will get a two months extension period from the date of expiry. The company took this step to offer peace of mind to Sonalika customers whose lives majorly depend on tractors to earn daily living. The brand said in a press statement that its executives will shortly connect with all such customers via calls and SMS.

Speaking on the announcement, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said that it is in Sonalika’s DNA to remain closely knitted with farmers and supporting them even during the toughest of times. He adds that Sonalika is carrying forward the initiative it took last year during the first wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and has decided to extend compassionate support to its customers in these challenging times. He further adds that Sonalika Group understands that in these unprecedented times, the movement is restricted on account of localized restrictions and also, state-wise lockdowns.

For this reason, the company would like to extend gratitude to its customers who have trusted Sonalika Tractors by extending the primary warranty period by two months. This is applicable for all existing customers whose tractor warranty is expiring in the period 1st May’21 to 30th June’21. Mittal concludes his statement hoping that their customers will avail this benefit at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted and thus giving an assurance that Sonalika Group is with them even during these trying times.

