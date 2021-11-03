Sonalika reports 5.5% growth in October 2021 with 17,130 tractors sold

Sonalika’s premium tractors like Tiger and Sikander DLX along with region-specific tractors like Chhatrapati (for Maharashtra) & Mahabali (for Telangana) have lately been joined by the fully-customized Maharaja that is specially designed for farmers in Rajasthan.

By:November 3, 2021 11:24 AM

Sonalika has announced its sales numbers for the month of October 2021 and also, for the recent months. The company reveals that it has registered its highest-ever YTD (Year-to-Date) figures of 85,068 overall tractor sales in FY22, recording a growth of 6.56% over 79,829 units sold during the same period last year. Speaking of monthly sales, Sonalika has registered overall tractor sales of 17,130 units in October 2021, thereby registering 5.5% growth and hence, surpassing the industry growth that is currently estimated at 3.6%. Sonalika tractors are rolled out from the company’s tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Among the Indian manufacturers, Sonalika says that it dominates in the international market with over 25% market share (TMA FY’21). Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors said that the festive season is mostly the time when farmers are more than willing to upgrade their existing tractor range with advanced technologies that could further increase their productivity as well as income. He states that he feels overwhelmed to announce that the supreme trust of farmers in Sonalika’s heavy-duty portfolio has once again enabled the company to set a new benchmark in the magnificent journey.

Mittal further added that Sonalika has clocked its highest ever YTD Oct’21 sales of 85,068 units with 6.56% growth and in line with Sonalika’s DNA of keeping farmer’s requirements at the core, the company started preparing itself after Q1 FY’22 itself so that its customised tractors offer the best value for money package to farmers across the world. Mittal says that the rising adoption of farm mechanization coupled with the introduction of precision farming to increase productivity has been significantly driving the Indian tractors market and Sonalika remains fully committed to move faster towards its vision of ‘Leading Agri Evolution’ across the world.

