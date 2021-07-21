Sonalika to set up India’s largest harvester factory with Rs 200 crore investment

Parallelly, the company has also launched Sonalika Samrat harvester in India at a price of Rs. 25.5 lakh. 

By:Updated: Jul 21, 2021 2:13 PM

 

Sonalika Group has announced that it will be setting up India’s largest harvester manufacturing facility in Amb, Himachal Pradesh with an investment of Rs 200 crores. Sonalika’s new plant at Amb is spread across an area of 29 acres and is equipped with a multi-stage CED (Cathode Electric Deposition) paint process that is often seen at car manufacturing facilities. Established with an investment of Rs 18 crores, the CED paint process involves a 14-stage treatment process that ensures rust-free and a longer period of harvester’s performance, the company noted.

Parallelly, the company has also launched ‘Sonalika Samrat’ harvester in India at a price of Rs. 25.5 lakh. The self-propelled harvester is claimed to have been equipped with next-gen technologies that not just reduce the tedious labour tasks during the harvesting season but also remain economical. The brand says that the new combine harvester from Sonalika will maximize crop yield and also, avoid quality deterioration while minimizing any crop losses.

The Sonalika Samrat is beneficial for operations like reaping, threshing and winnowing, and the same is designed for farmers to obtain maximum yield with ease and comfort in operations during harvesting of wheat, paddy, barley, soybean, sunflower, mustard, green gram along with black gram. The said model comes with features such as projector headlights, LED tail lamps, comfortable seating and also, adjustable ergo steering to support longer working hours for the farmers. Moreover, the diesel engine on the Samrat is good for generating 101 hp of power at 2,200 rpm and the same is coupled with a five-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The harvester is also fitted with the longest feeder assembly having 4 feeder chain mechanism for stability and is also supported by heavy-duty bearings for easy maintenance. The newly launched Sonalika Samrat combine harvester will be available in 2WD, 4WD options along with various attachments to suit diverse farmer’s requirements. Speaking on the occasion, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said that it is in Sonalika’s DNA to innovate aggressively while keeping farmers at the core of every new development. He adds that farmers are on a constant lookout for technologies in farming that enhance their productivity and efficiency in an affordable way.

The company’s new plant at Amb, Himachal Pradesh has been installed with world-class technologies to manufacture high-tech harvesters that significantly increase farmer’s productivity. The state-of-the-art facility has also been equipped with a world-class CED paint shop for rust-free performance from the brand’s products for years after their purchase.

