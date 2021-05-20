Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Sonalika Group has been undertaking a vaccination drive for its pan India workforce along with a fully sponsored Dealer’s Employees Covid-19 vaccination scheme launched in April 2021.

By:Updated: May 20, 2021 2:43 PM

 

Sonalika Group has announced Covid-19 support for its dealers, their employees, and their families. The company said in a press release that it has committed extensive support to dealer’s employees and this is being done by covering the medical expenses related to Covid-19 treatment. In addition, Sonalika Group is also assuring financial assistance in case of any unexpected mishap i.e. demise of an employee due to Covid-19. As per the brand, a sum up to Rs 25,000 shall be paid to cover the medical expenses incurred by a dealership employee due to the Covid-19 infection. The company says that this is in addition to other schemes that aim to cover kids of dealer’s employees for medical assistance and education of up to Rs 50,000 per year.

Moreover, Sonalika Group assures a sum of Rs 2,00,000 that shall be paid to the deceased person’s family member who passes away due to Covid-19. The company says that it has also requested its dealers to support the said families financially to the best of their abilities. Sonalika Group has been undertaking a vaccination drive for its pan India workforce along with a fully sponsored Dealer’s Employees Covid vaccination scheme that was launched in April 2021.

Speaking on the said initiatives, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said that the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been extremely unpredictable. Unfortunately, the same has impacted many of the company’s business associates and channel partners, especially dealer employees. He adds that no financial assistance can make up for any kind of health loss or untimely demise of an individual, however, through the new extensive support measures such as medical expense assistance and financial support to the immediate family member in case of demise due to Covid-19, Sonalika Group remains committed to standing together with its dealers and their employees.

Stay tuned for more updates!

