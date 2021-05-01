Solving the rural mobility challenge

Electric vehicle revolution in India needs to be driven from beyond metros.

May 1, 2021 9:39 AM
Ather 450X side view

 

By Rajat Verma

A majority of India’s population still lives outside major urban areas, despite decades of urbanisation. Electric vehicles (EVs) cannot be an urban phenomenon. The big opportunity lies in rural areas. It has been seen in Indian villages that a lot of villagers have to walk long distances to access means of public transport. This inaccessibility contributes to their woes and the ability to earn. Access to a robust, affordable transportation system can help bring prosperity to a lot of them.

It is estimated that 48% of the rural population has to walk 2-10 km to reach workplace, and many of them are unable to pursue alternate employment options due to lack of an efficient transport infrastructure connecting rural areas to nearest cities and towns. The problem has far reaching consequences for the younger population who are unable to travel to schools and colleges, thus presenting challenges for pursuing higher studies and learning new skills.

Improved road conditions and increase in bus frequency in a village improves women’s participation in non-agricultural work and makes it easier for them to pursue alternative options for earning livelihood. Here, low-cost EVs can be a game-changer for rural populations and support overall economic progress. EVs like e-scooters and e-bikes powered by lithium-ion batteries can improve mobility materially, and certainly where there is low infrastructure density, personal mobility, especially for women, opens a new opportunity set. Even where public infrastructure exists, low-cost EVs can provide last-mile connectivity.

While some may argue that the same can be made possible by conventional petrol two-wheelers as well, these have faced challenges in certain areas because petrol pumps maybe few and far between. It is estimated that close to 80% of total petrol pumps in India are located in urban areas. Hence, rechargeable electric mobility solutions can be an alternative. And because these don’t have tail-pipe emissions, they are a better choice for increasingly polluted rural areas. In short, low-cost EVs can contribute towards solving the rural mobility challenge in India.

The author is founder & CEO, Lohum (manufacturer and recycler of lithium-ion battery packs)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India