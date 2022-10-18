Sneak peek at Ballon d’Or 2022 Karim Benzema’s deluxe garage 

The Los Blancos bigwig likes to flaunt his car collection, which is estimated to be over $10 million (Rs 82.2 crore) on his Instagram handle. Here, we take a glimpse of some of Benzema’s prized possessions.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, on Monday, lifted the coveted Ballon d’Or 2022, an award presented to the world footballer of the year by France Football. The 34-year-old, alongside making the headlines for his on-field exploits, also garners public attention for his lavish lifestyle, often by flaunting the luxury rides in his garage.

🗞️ Here is the cover of France Football! Out this saturday! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/WdYWWOvSqQ — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

The Frenchman once dubbed himself as a ‘Formula 1 car’ and one can say it was poetic justice to his story as two years down the line, it was F1 driver Esteban Ocon’s Alpine A522, which arrived at the Ballon d’Or ceremony with the trophy the Frenchman was to lift.



Bugatti Chiron:



Earlier this year, the Frenchman added a brand-new Bugatti Chiron hypercar to his car collection, which already had a Veyron model. The car is powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine, which churns out an incredible 1479 bhp and 1,600 Nm of peak torque.



The hypercar clocks 99.77 kmph in less than 2.5 seconds and has an incredible top speed of 420 kmph! Not just a hypercar, it’s a hyper hyper car indeed.



Ferrari 458 Spider:



Strikers represent speed, elegance, and agility – just like a Ferrari on a road. It’s safe to dub Benzema a ‘Ferrari incarnate’ for the fact that he has it all – including the mighty Ferrari 458 Spider.



Powered by a V8 Petrol Engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, the 458 Spider makes 561 bhp and 540 Nm of peak torque. The car comes with a maximum speed of 320 kmph and can clock 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.



Mercedes-AMG G63:



Benzema has often been seen darting around the streets of Madrid in a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagon. The epitome of comfort and performance coated with luxury, the G-Wagon occupies pride of place in the talismanic forward’s garage.



The G-Wagon is powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo engine that churns out 577 bhp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.



Lamborghini Urus:

The five-time Champions League winner has also gifted himself a Lamborghini Urus SUV. Benzema owns three Lamborghinis, which also includes the Aventador. The Urus, powered by a 4.0-liter V8 turbocharged engine, generates 650 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.



The SUV clocks a sports car-shaming 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 305 kmph, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the world.



Rolls-Royce Wraith:



A true millionaire is incomplete without a Rolls-Royce in his backyard. And to fill the void, the Frenchman owns not one but two ‘Dirty Rolls’, including the phenomenal Rolls-Royce Wraith.

It is powered by a 6592cc V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine mated to a eight-speed automatic transmission. It makes 624 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The Wraith clocks 0-100kmph in around 4.6 seconds while its top speed is governed at 250 kmph.