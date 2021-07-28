SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

Communication functionalities too can be integrated and these include displaying or projecting messages; thus, making them also a tool for sensing and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication.

By:July 28, 2021 5:44 PM

In preparation for the upcoming fully automated car as well as semi-automated ones, Marelli Automotive Lighting has tied up with SMRP BV. The latter is a subsidiary of Motherson Group, with the expansion of SMRP BV read as Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV. The intention through this JV is to focus on components such as the grille, bumpers, as well as other car parts that can be illuminated. These components are expected to become a growing trend in the future of mobility, with the increased adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) in the coming years. With these parts being illuminated, it will be easier to spot a driver-less car thereby increasing road user awareness. In this partnership, SMRP BV will make the associated plastic parts whereas Marelli will provide the illumination and integration of the sensors.

Communication functionalities too can be integrated and these include displaying or projecting messages; thus, making them also a tool for sensing and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication. As far as styling is concerned, the illuminated parts have also a decorative function, as they can also integrate customised elements, which are being increasingly used in branding across vehicles. This isn’t the first time both the companies have partnered as their association goes back to 2008. There are also four plants between them in our country.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Group said, “Product innovation plays a very important role in meeting customer requirements. With the growing customer need to differentiate vehicles through styling elements, we have formed this relationship with our long-standing trusted partner Marelli Automotive Lighting. We are sure that this collaboration will help us develop exciting new products and thereby add value for our customers.”

We are glad to join hands again with Motherson, as we already have a long-standing and successful partnership. We are sure that this new collaboration will be a solid step towards achieving new strategic developments in the evolution of the automotive market.”, said Sylvain Dubois, CEO of Marelli’s Automotive Lighting division.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much