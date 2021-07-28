SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

Communication functionalities too can be integrated and these include displaying or projecting messages; thus, making them also a tool for sensing and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication.

In preparation for the upcoming fully automated car as well as semi-automated ones, Marelli Automotive Lighting has tied up with SMRP BV. The latter is a subsidiary of Motherson Group, with the expansion of SMRP BV read as Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV. The intention through this JV is to focus on components such as the grille, bumpers, as well as other car parts that can be illuminated. These components are expected to become a growing trend in the future of mobility, with the increased adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) in the coming years. With these parts being illuminated, it will be easier to spot a driver-less car thereby increasing road user awareness. In this partnership, SMRP BV will make the associated plastic parts whereas Marelli will provide the illumination and integration of the sensors.

Communication functionalities too can be integrated and these include displaying or projecting messages; thus, making them also a tool for sensing and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication. As far as styling is concerned, the illuminated parts have also a decorative function, as they can also integrate customised elements, which are being increasingly used in branding across vehicles. This isn’t the first time both the companies have partnered as their association goes back to 2008. There are also four plants between them in our country.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Group said, “Product innovation plays a very important role in meeting customer requirements. With the growing customer need to differentiate vehicles through styling elements, we have formed this relationship with our long-standing trusted partner Marelli Automotive Lighting. We are sure that this collaboration will help us develop exciting new products and thereby add value for our customers.”

We are glad to join hands again with Motherson, as we already have a long-standing and successful partnership. We are sure that this new collaboration will be a solid step towards achieving new strategic developments in the evolution of the automotive market.”, said Sylvain Dubois, CEO of Marelli’s Automotive Lighting division.

