Skylo and Omnicomm partner to give real-time mileage data: Benefits explained

Image used for representation

Skylo, an end-to-end narrowband IoT solution connecting machine and sensor data through satellite operation company has teamed up with Omnicomm. The latter is well-known for developing fuel management as well as fleet solutions. Both the companies are now going to pool in their synergies and provide fleet owners with a complete fuel management IoT solution. In short, from the comfort of their homes, the fleet managers can check the real-time fuel efficiency of their trucks, While this isn’t unheard of the traditional methods, as claimed by both companies, left a lot to be desired. For example, if the truck was parked in a no-network zone, then there are chances of pilferage or worse still, the driver could be just idling the vehicle.

As per Skylo, its equipment delivers reliable coverage to customers to send and receive critical two-way messaging, alerts, and continuously transmit valuable sensor data including location, temperature, vibration, and much more, even where no cellular network exists. The company says that its Skylo Hub is a small, rugged terminal that reads sensors and transmits data to the Satellite Network. From Omnicomm’s side, the fuel sensors are claimed to be accurate and can relay back messages through the Skylo network about the location, idling, fuel theft and so on about the truck. Omnicomm says its sensors are reliable (highest possible ingress protection rating of IP69K) and have a long work-life even in extreme conditions.

“As fuel costs continue to spike, the global logistics industry, specifically, needs to find ways to manage and monitor fuel usage, theft, as well as loss due to faulty or aging equipment,” commented Skylo COO Angira Agrawal. “Simultaneously, traditionally analog businesses are requiring reliable connectivity everywhere. The combination of Skylo’s IoT always-on network with Omnicomm’s advanced sensors gives fleet owners real-time insights to make faster, smarter decisions.”

