Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) is inviting applications for the 10th batch of its Mechatronics 2021 program in India, aimed at high-school graduates to learn new skills in the automotive sector.

By:July 28, 2021 12:50 PM
skoda volkswagen mechatronics program 2021

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) is inviting applications for the 10th batch of its Mechatronics training program in India. This educative program targets high-school graduates and workers displaced from low-skilled jobs to train them with new-age skillsets in the automotive sector.

Interested students and professionals can enrol in the three-year course, and 16 applicants will be selected. The company has partnered with Indo German Chamber of Commerce for awarding the DIHK certificate on completion of the program and with National Council for Vocational Training to conduct the All India Trade Test. Since its inception in 2011, the Mechatronics program has trained over 140 professionals.

The Mechatronics 2021 program aims at enhancing the skills of apprentices in the areas of mechanical, electrical, electronics, and information technology. The selected 16 will also get on-the-job work experience in areas such as production, maintenance, planning, quality assurance, and research & development. The students will spend 70 per cent of their time in the workplace, under the supervision of SAVWIPL certified trainers, and 30 per cent in the classroom.

Sarma Chillara, Group Head, HR and Administration, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Mechatronics 2021 is our endeavour to equip young professionals with the desired skillsets to deliver in the fast-changing automotive sector. It has been designed keeping in mind the increasing complexity of production processes, which demand a skilled workforce with expertise in mechanics, electronics and informatics, as well as in other modern automation technologies. We are confident that the programme will go a long way in upskilling young Indian talent and making them future-ready.’’

The last date to enrol is August 7, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As ICE Cars Is a Myth: ICCT Study

Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As ICE Cars Is a Myth: ICCT Study

New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

Over 50% pent up demand for two-wheelers to be recovered by festive season: Study

Over 50% pent up demand for two-wheelers to be recovered by festive season: Study

Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility AG to restructure shareholding in KTM: All details

Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility AG to restructure shareholding in KTM: All details

Porsche and BASF team up to make EV Li-ion batteries: Production to start in 2024

Porsche and BASF team up to make EV Li-ion batteries: Production to start in 2024

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA