Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) is inviting applications for the 10th batch of its Mechatronics training program in India. This educative program targets high-school graduates and workers displaced from low-skilled jobs to train them with new-age skillsets in the automotive sector.

Interested students and professionals can enrol in the three-year course, and 16 applicants will be selected. The company has partnered with Indo German Chamber of Commerce for awarding the DIHK certificate on completion of the program and with National Council for Vocational Training to conduct the All India Trade Test. Since its inception in 2011, the Mechatronics program has trained over 140 professionals.

The Mechatronics 2021 program aims at enhancing the skills of apprentices in the areas of mechanical, electrical, electronics, and information technology. The selected 16 will also get on-the-job work experience in areas such as production, maintenance, planning, quality assurance, and research & development. The students will spend 70 per cent of their time in the workplace, under the supervision of SAVWIPL certified trainers, and 30 per cent in the classroom.

Sarma Chillara, Group Head, HR and Administration, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Mechatronics 2021 is our endeavour to equip young professionals with the desired skillsets to deliver in the fast-changing automotive sector. It has been designed keeping in mind the increasing complexity of production processes, which demand a skilled workforce with expertise in mechanics, electronics and informatics, as well as in other modern automation technologies. We are confident that the programme will go a long way in upskilling young Indian talent and making them future-ready.’’

The last date to enrol is August 7, 2021.

