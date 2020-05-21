Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

Skoda Auto Volkswagen will begin manufacturing from June 1 in Pune while Aurangabad has started production of the new Superb as the coronavirus lockdown has been eased.

By:Published: May 21, 2020 5:36:30 PM

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that from June 1, it will commence manufacturing at the plant in Pune, while its Aurangabad facility had already started production with all the safety precautions. SAVWIPL has obtained all the necessary permissions from local authorities and the State Government of Maharashtra to start manufacturing in Pune as well. It has issued a comprehensive set of safety measures which will be followed as manufacturing resumes at both facilities. The VW plant in Chakan and Skoda facility in Aurangabad will follow a 60-point safety protocol to ensure the safety of its employees. The company says that the guidelines have been designed by SAVWIPL in close collaboration with medical practitioners.

Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, Gurpratap Boparai, said, “The post-COVID-19 era will have challenges new and old, however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs. Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the Government, local administration and our medical team to develop a ‘Safe Production and Safe Office concept’ and implemented the same in our operations.”

The Skoda facility has resumed operations with reduced manpower running in a single shift. The carmaker has been able to produce the Superb which is scheduled to be launched next week and it plans to ramp up its production with other models along with the production of models for the Audi brand. SAVWIPL has started preparing projects under the INDIA 2.0 campaign with two upcoming VW and Skoda SUV models based on the MQB AO IN platform. VW will launch the Taigun SUV while Skoda will be introducing the Vision IN Concept which is expected to be called the Skoda Kilq.

At the SAVWIPL plants, in addition to the use of PPE kits, health checks and social distancing practices, the workforce will be made to work in smaller teams, undertake virtual training, restrictions on sharing of tools and will be mandatory to wear gloves. Wherever possible, SAVWIPL is encouraging its employees to continue to work from home. General precautions and hygiene recommendations like sanitisation and more.

