SIAM, ACMA ask auto manufacturers to shut plants amid COVID-19 outbreak

Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Hero MotoCorp have already announced temporary shutdowns of their manufacturing units amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

By:Updated: March 23, 2020 11:21:05 AM
Domestic cars sales falls by 8 percent in January 2020 SIAM gives reasonImage for representational purposes only

Amid the Coronavirus aka COVID-19 outbreak in India, automobile makers and auto component manufacturers in India are currently being asked to shut their manufacturing plants by their respective industry bodies. SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) and ACMA (Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India) have both requested their respective members to consider the plant shut down for the time being.

The members of SIAM and ACMA both in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and auto component industry have been asked to consider plant shut down for a limited period of time to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the highly talked about virus, SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

“This is in line with SIAM’s motto of ‘Building the Nation, Responsibly,” he added. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Hero MotoCorp have already announced temporary shut downs of their respective manufacturing units as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the country.

During the Coronavirus outbreak in India, multiple industries have been badly affected and this applies to the auto sector as well. With this, FADA requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles till 31st May but the apex court rejected the plea. With the Coronavirus spread, multiple motorsport races and auto shows have also been cancelled. Talking of some major auto shows, 2020 Geneva motor show that was scheduled for early March has been cancelled. On the other hand, the New York and Beijing motor shows, both of which were scheduled for April 2020, have been also postponed with the rapid outbreak of Coronavirus.

