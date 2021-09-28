Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Under this partnership, all mechanics at the Quick Lube Change sites will be trained and equipped with the necessary tools.

Shell has announced its partnership with Bengaluru-based 24×7 roadside assistance start-up ReadyAssist to create around 6,500 jobs in India. With the latest association, ReadyAssist will be available at potentially 5,500 third-party retail locations across India where customers can avail free lube change service for their vehicles on the purchase of Shell lubricants along with other paid services like quick period service, on-spot breakdown support, and towing. The new partnership will also enable ReadyAssist to be present across a new set of customers and make the company believes that this will make a difference to their vehicle service lifecycle through its gamut of services.

All mechanics at these Quick Lube Change sites will be trained and equipped with the necessary tools. The company says that they will undergo a well-defined screening, selection, and training process, which focuses not only on grooming and personality development but also on the importance of customer experience and in-depth technical knowledge of lubricants.

Commenting on the partnership, Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India said that Shell continues to stand for powering progress and to support the community of mechanics. She added that the company is extremely happy to have associated with a start-up like ReadyAssist, which shares the empathy and understanding of the relevance of mechanics in the entire mobility ecosystem. She states that while Shell is known for its world-class products, this partnership will further enable Shell to bring its products closer to the customers and provide them with a high-quality service experience.”

Speaking on the latest development, Vimal Singh, Founder, and CEO, ReadyAssist said that the brand is super proud and happy to announce its partnership with Shell to set-up and operate quick lube change centres across a potential 5,500 third-party retail locations in India. He adds that it took almost a year for ReadyAssist to devise a project of this magnitude and put it into action. The company’s aim is to compel the market to be more organized while creating more job opportunities with the best professional skills.

Singh further added that the company will continue to raise the bar of its services and customer satisfaction and ReadyAssist has a robust team and proven deep tech platform to provide its customers with a hassle-free experience while dealing with breakdowns on their journey.

