Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

The spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 has halted the movement of people around the people and hence a lot of industries are taking a negative hit, including automobile manufacturing and motorsports. Several grands prix have been either postponed or cancelled, including Formula E which has been suspended for two months. In these desperate times, the automobile and motorsports industries in their capacity have stepped up to assist the fight against the virus. Mahindra Racing has shared an update with us about the efforts put in by its partners.

SHELL

From personnel working on platforms out at sea to those at service stations keeping fuel flowing for those who need it, they are key in keeping people moving and operating. Natural gas is helping to power hospitals.

Shell’s chemical plants are diverting resources to producing isopropyl alcohol as fast as they can; this makes up about half the content of the hand-sanitising liquid being used to keep the virus down around the world. And the fuels Shell is producing are powering the trucks bringing food from warehouses to shops and powering the ships getting goods from around the globe to restock the warehouses.

UMICORE

One of the screening methods used at places of significant public gatherings, such as airports and train stations, utilises infra-red (IR) thermal imaging optical components manufactured by Umicore. Screening for viruses and illness with thermal imaging cameras has been used for many years in densely populated areas where the risk of contamination is higher than normal.

As research into COVID-19 continues and we learn more about the early detection of the virus and its physiological effects on the human body, it might be possible to further utilise IR technology and be even more specific in our early detection screening.

The Umicore range of IR optical products are at the very forefront of thermal imaging capability and are already being utilised around the world in a myriad of different ways for the early detection and control of the COVID-19 virus.

ZF

ZF has bought a small, faltering facemask company that was for sale in southern China and moved the production line machinery to its own Zhangjiagang plant near Shanghai. Since installation at the start of March, ZF have been making 100,000 masks a day, with any surplus products being made available to the medical auxiliaries, the needy and the Chinese government for the fight against COVID-19 in the local communities.

BANBUTSU

Delivery powered by Banbutsu: Banbutsu is leveraging its technology, by partnering with Mobility Service Providers and brands to respond to the increased demand for home delivery services and engage. The platform will tap into the pool of recently laid-off workers to support the increased demand for delivery service

VOXDALE

Voxdale has designed a 3D-printable adaptor for the Ocean Reef snorkeling mask so that it can be transformed into an oxygen delivery device. This new setup prevents exhaled particles from contaminating the room or ambulance and the surroundings of the patient.

