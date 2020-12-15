Shell engine oils, lubricants will soon be available at Nayara, Essar fuel stations: All details

Since October 1, 2020, Nayara Energy has been launching new retail outlets with the Nayara brand and the brand has already unveiled 200+ new Nayara fuel stations across the length and breadth of the country. Here are all more details!

By:Updated: Dec 15, 2020 12:37 PM

Shell lubricants and Nayara Energy have entered into a strategic partnership under which Shell engine oils and lubricants will be available at Nayara and Essar fuel stations. Nayara Energy happens to be one of the fastest-growing pan-India private fuel retail networks and operates with an extensive network of over 5,900 fuel stations across the country. Since October 1, 2020, Nayara Energy has been launching new retail outlets with the Nayara brand. The company has already unveiled 200+ new Nayara fuel stations in India. Speaking on the new partnership, B. Anand, CEO, Nayara Energy said that the partnership of Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants will leverage the combined strength of both the brands to offer world-class products and services to cater to the evolving needs of the customers across India, while reinforcing Nayara Energy’s commitment to excellence across the value chain.

On the other hand, Stephan Beyeler, Chief Marketing Officer, Nayara Energy stated that the brand is delighted to partner with Shell Lubricants in order to cater to the growing need of mobility and convenience in India. He adds that the latest partnership will enable Nayara Energy to elevate customer experience across Nayara’s extensive network in India. Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India added that the company’s customers are always at the heart of all Nayayra’s efforts. He adds that the new partnership with Nayara Energy is a testimony to their shared principles and like-minded approach towards delivering maximum satisfaction, in line with the evolving needs of the consumers.

Ojha further stated that with this new partnership, Shell will also be expanding its presence in the lubricants market across India bringing its world-class technology, products, and service offerings to a much larger number of consumers. He believes that there is great potential for further growth in the Indian market, especially in non-metro cities, which the brand intends to service through this partnership.

