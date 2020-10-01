September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

Toyota India is slowing beginning to regain the ground it lost with the market downturn and pandemic hit. Sales for the Japanese brand are beginning to rise month on month hinting at possible overall sales growth soon.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the automaker has sold 8,116 units in September 2020. In August 2020, Toyota sold 5,555 units, thus, seeing a month on month growth of 46%. However, when compared to its sales performance from last year when the market was at its lowest point, Toyota’s sales were recorded at 10,203 units in the domestic market while 708 units of the Etios model were shipped abroad. But in the last few months, dealers are gaining confidence as they are witnessing 14-18% rise in orders.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service – TKM said that the automaker is witnessing demand picking up. Soni mentioned that the month of September was the best month so far since the pandemic in March for the automaker. However, he expects the festive season to lead to a further rise in demand.

Additionally, Toyota has stated that manufacturing is back to two shifts a day to help keep up with the demand. In September, Toyota launched the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza based sub-compact SUV which they are calling the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The manufacturer claims that it has received a good response from the market for the model since bookings had opened.

Through 2019, the Indian automotive industry was seeing its worst period with dwindling demand. This was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which suspended production and operations entirely for more than a month earlier this year. This cumulatively impacted the sales of the Indian auto industry as a whole and Toyota was no exception. Seeing the gradual pick up of sales, demand and orders are positive signs of what is to come.

