September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

Maruti Suzuki has announced its sales performance for September 2020 registering growth while also stating its sales performance for Q2 and H1 of the 2020-21 financial year.

By:October 1, 2020 3:12 PM
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it has recorded growth in September 2020 in terms of volume sales. This may be the inital signs that demand for automobiles is finally gaining traction, despite the adversities and challenges of the times. In September 2020, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales accounted for 160,422 units. This resulted in growth of 30.8% over the same period from 2019. However, the performance must be taken with a pinch of salt as all of last year, demand for new vehicles was at an all-time low in India.

The domestic sales in the month of September for Maruti Suzuki stood at 150,040 units. In addition, 2,568 units which were supplied to other OEM (Toyota) for a cumulative domestic vehicle sales of 152,608. The automaker exported 7,834 units in the same time period. This meant that domestic sales were up by 32.2% while exports grew by 9% from last year.

In the second quarter of the 2020-21 financial year (July-September), total recorded sales for MSIL stood at 3,93,130 units seeing 16.2% growth from the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki closed the first half of the fiscal with total sales of 4,69,729 recoding -36.6% in the red. The overall performance of the first half was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as stated by Maruti Suzuki. However, the performance in the last quarter, on the other hand, shows positive signs towards a revival of demand for new cars in India.

Month on month vehicle sales numbers show that the Indian automotive industry is beginning to show signs of revival from the downturn it faces last year, in addition to the severe impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV