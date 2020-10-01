September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

After crossing the 4 lakh unit sales mark in the month of August 2020, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has now clocked over 5 lakh unit sales in September 2020. In order to be precise, Honda’s domestic sales witnessed a 10% growth as the company sold a total of 5,00,887 units of bikes and scooters last month.

By:Updated: Oct 01, 2020 6:23 PM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for the month of September 2020. During the said month, the brand reported positive sales growth for the second consecutive month in FY’21. After crossing the 4 lakh unit sales mark in the month of August 2020, the company has now clocked over 5 lakh unit sales in September 2020. In order to be precise, Honda’s domestic sales witnessed a 10% growth as the company sold a total of 5,00,887 units of bikes and scooters last month compared to 4,55,896 units sold during September 2019. Moreover, the company exported 25,978 units, all thanks to which it managed to register an overall 5,26,865 unit sales in the month of September 2020 compared to 4,85,663 unit sales in September 2019.

Speaking on the achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that in September, Honda recorded a strong 75% surge in test rides and a significant 20% jump in inquiries on a month-on-month basis. He adds that while the sustained uptick in customer sentiments has boosted the confidence of Honda’s network on the ground, the company will cautiously monitor inventory levels in the run-up to festivals.

Guleria also said that adding new excitement in the market and stimulating demand are Honda’s 2 brand new models. He says that the company will delight its customers with new attractive retail finance offers with up to 100% loan value and low down-payment scheme. Guleria concludes his statement saying that coupled with Honda’s secured online booking platform and all-new H’ness CB 350, Honda is turbo-charging the retail environment ahead of festive season.

In other news, Honda recently unveiled its 350cc retro cruiser named H’ness CB350 that will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa Forty-Two and the Benelli Imperiale 400 in the segment. The motorcycle will be launched next month in two variants namely DLX and DLX Pro at a starting price of around Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

