Semiconductors: Your car is a computer on wheels

A modern car is one of the most complex, software-driven gadgets in the world.

By:May 31, 2021 8:21 AM

 

Have you ever wondered how at the touch of a button the car window opens and closes, how if another vehicle comes closer your car’s sensors start beeping, how a slight push to the accelerator pedal can enhance the power delivery of the engine in a fraction of a second? There is something working deep inside a car, some software codes that make these physical acts possible. That software runs on a microprocessor. Then there is the microcontroller, which includes the microprocessor and some peripherals. This microcontroller controls automatic functions needed to run a car—from sending the right amount of fuel to the engine to controlling brakes, and from controlling the human-machine interface (HMI) display to operating automatic seats, windows, mirrors, and so on.

“An entry-level car might have 15-20 such microcontrollers, and a high-end connected car could have more than 100 such microcontrollers,” says Anup Sable, CTO, KPIT Technologies. Essentially, software codes are written for operating a particular function of a car, and the microcontroller makes that code interact with the physical control.
And the usage of such devices in vehicles is increasing. CV Raman, chief technical officer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, says that the usage of electronics in vehicles has been increasing in recent years. “Contemporary petrol/diesel cars use semiconductors in almost all functional areas, such as powertrain, body control, steering system, braking systems, airbag system, infotainment and vehicle telematics system, and so on.”

This usage, Raman adds, is only going to go up with the mass arrival of electric cars. “Electric cars, in addition to the above, use various controllers for managing the electric powertrain. The key components of the e-powertrain—including the battery, motor, inverter and the charging system—require additional electronics and semiconductors. Further, some auxiliary systems, such as the compressor, vacuum pump and regenerative braking systems, need to be converted from mechanical to electric type to suit electric car requirements, leading to additional usage of semiconductors,” he says.

Raman adds that in a typical contemporary car the share of electronic components by value may range from 10-15%. “But in electric cars this may be about 1.5 times of that in conventional petrol/diesel cars.” The usage of semiconductors is also increasing due to the rising popularity of connected cars in India. These cars have an inbuilt eSIM, and offer features such as voice-based navigation, voice-assisted phone calls, in-car air quality monitoring, remote engine start, and are also capable of over-the-air software updates. A lot of companies—from Kia to Hyundai to MG to Tata, and others—today sell connected cars in India.

And it’s not just advanced cars, even the seemingly ‘simpler’ vehicles such as entry-level motorcycles or even tractors need semiconductors. “Almost all vehicles that have some or the other automatic function need these devices,” Sable says. So the next time you observe your car responding to your voice or the AC maintaining the cabin temperature or the anti-lock braking system helping avoid an accident, do remember that the software running on tiny chips the size of a thumb is helping the car do that.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Modified 650cc Royal Enfield 'Old Lady' looks like a vibrant vintage bike

Modified 650cc Royal Enfield 'Old Lady' looks like a vibrant vintage bike

Nexon, Vitara Brezza CNG in India a distant dream: Reasons explained

Nexon, Vitara Brezza CNG in India a distant dream: Reasons explained

BLive to open multi-brand physical EV stores in India starting July 2021

BLive to open multi-brand physical EV stores in India starting July 2021

VECV extends warranty, free services by two months for its trucks

VECV extends warranty, free services by two months for its trucks

815hp McLaren Elva roadster production starts: No roof, no windows!

815hp McLaren Elva roadster production starts: No roof, no windows!

Swappable EV batteries as a solution to faster adoption of electric mobility

Swappable EV batteries as a solution to faster adoption of electric mobility

Covid-19 support! Nissan contributes Rs 6.5 crore and medical equipment in these cities

Covid-19 support! Nissan contributes Rs 6.5 crore and medical equipment in these cities

Jawa Perak customised as a beautiful tribute to martyred Army Lieutenant

Jawa Perak customised as a beautiful tribute to martyred Army Lieutenant