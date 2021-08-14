Scrappage policy to help usher in greater investments into auto industry: Renault

The scrappage policy will mandatorily encourage recyclability and production of newer vehicles to replace those that are unfit and causing pollution in a scientific and amicable manner.

By:August 14, 2021 7:09 AM
Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh From Magnite to Sonet

The vehicle scrappage policy will provide the much-needed impetus in countering the old methods of scrapping materials which were counterproductive, Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India operations, said.

“The new policy is an imperative, long-awaited and one that will support the automobile industry and the ancillary support industry, creating a win-win for all. The framework will augur greater investments and significantly prune the raw material cost and support refurbishment of sheet metal recycling. The scrappage policy is a panacea that will provide the right propulsion in form of generating employment in the auto ancillary/scrappage space and make the sector more organised,” he said.

“The policy is in many ways a significant epoch in the developmental milestone of the Indian auto industry. The infrastructure that will be developed to support the policy will make India an auto hub in the near future with automated testing stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country,” Mamillapalle added.



