Schaeffler appoints former ambassador Peter Wittig as the Head of Global Affairs

In his new role, Dr. Peter Wittig will be reporting directly to Klaus Rosenfeld.

By:Updated: May 1, 2020 2:44:27 PM

Schaeffler, the global automotive and industrial supplier has recently announced the appointment of former ambassador Dr. Peter Wittig for heading its newly created unit – Global Affairs. Dr. Wittig retired from active service in the German Foreign Office this year and will be joining Schaeffler Group on 1st May, 2020 with Berlin as the location of employment. Since joining the Foreign Service in the 1980s, Wittig has served in multiple assignments in conflict regions in Europe, the Middle East and in the multilateral diplomacy. During the duration 2009 to 2014, he represented Germany at the United Nations in New York, which includes two years on the Security Council. After that, Wittig moved to Washington as an ambassador for representing the German interests during the Trump and Obama presidencies. Post that, in the year 2018, Wittig was also sent to London as an ambassador – under the sign of Brexit.

In his new role, Dr. Peter Wittig will be reporting directly to Klaus Rosenfeld. The new unit Global Affairs will also include a newly created function “Global Risks” that will be dedicated to the analysis of global risks and macroeconomic developments. Moreover, the third pillar of this unit will focus on public funding of technology, innovation and research as well. The company said that while the functional responsibility for these areas will remain with the respective members of the Executive Board, the newly created unit will be responsible for the coordination of the activities for all four regions of the Schaeffler Group.

Commenting on Wittig’s latest appointment, Georg F.W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG said that the company is pleased that it has been able to recruit Dr. Wittig, an internationally very experienced diplomat, for Schaeffler Group. He also said that Wittig will support and advise the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG that will eventually help the Schaeffler Group to emerging changes.

