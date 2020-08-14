SC approves registration of BS4 vehicles sold till March 25 outside Delhi-NCR

The reason for the strict stance of the apex court which led to recalling its order was that it suspects that dealers sold more than 10% of the vehicles after March 31 but back-dated such sales for registration purposes, as a result there was a huge surge in sales in the last few days of March.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed registration of BS-IV vehicles sold before the March 25 lockdown but not those which were sold between March 25 till March 31. Additionally, the details of these vehicles should’ve been uploaded on the government’s vahan portal. These registration is valid for vehicles sold outside the Delhi-NCR. The deadline for selling BS-IV vehicles was till March 31 and the SC had given an additional 10 days to sell 10% of the inventory outside the Delhi-NCR but on July 8 had recalled that order. The reason for the strict stance of the apex court which led to recalling its order was that it suspects that dealers sold more than 10% of the vehicles after March 31 but back-dated such sales for registration purposes, as a result there was a huge surge in sales in the last few days of March.

Since during that period there was a lockdown, the court asked how such huge sales could have taken place. The apex court slammed car dealers who argued that the large number of vehicles sold during the last week of March was due to Navratri, that began on March 25, when itis considered auspicious to make new purchases. The court rejected the argument that the vehicles were sold online in the middle of the lockdown. “You did all kinds of nonsense. Don’t argue that we allowed sales. I remember the entire order. Will call for it if you keep arguing like this,” Justice Arun Mishra told Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Seeking registration of vehicles sold till May 31, Fada senior counsel KV Vishwanathan argued that“we purchased the vehicles from different companies.

This is principal to principal. We purchased directly from manufacturers”. He also said that the SC can order verification of papers for the benefit of genuine purchasers. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said that“details of 39,000 vehicles were not uploaded. Other than that, rest has been traced and details are on available on E-Vahan”. As is known, from April 1 only BS-VI vehicles can be sold but because of the outbreak of Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, FADA had urged the court for extending the deadline as it was saddled with huge inventory of BS IVvehicles.

