Satoshi Uchida appointed as new Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India

Satoshi Uchida, Company Head, SMIPL

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) today announced the appointment of Satoshi Uchida as the new Company Head. As a part of the SMC’s global revamp, Satoshi Uchida succeeded Koichiro Hirao with effect from 1st May 2021. At the helm of the company, Uchida who comes with more than 30 years of experience across various global markets, will be responsible to explore avenues for growth and strengthen the company’s position in the Indian market.

Before being appointed as the Company Head, Uchida has worked at Suzuki Motorcycle India and as Deputy Executive General Manager- Motorcycle Operations (India/Middle-East/Africa) at Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan in the past. In his last role, he was assigned in the USA.

India is one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in the world. For us at Suzuki, it offers immense opportunities for growth and it will be my endeavor once again to further consolidate our base here in India, Satoshi Uchida, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said.

“As our global operations experienced a paradigm shift in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Suzuki Motorcycle India has also been taking various initiatives to align with the `New Normal’. The launch of our online sales module and the `Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program have been our successful efforts in that direction.

“However, unfortunately with the second COVID-19 wave, the pandemic in India is now getting worse than what we saw last year. But we believe that our business in India will bounce back faster than expected, and I will be able to fully leverage our past experience of the Indian market once the situation gets better.”

