Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Commuting in the post-COVID lockdown era: Urban commuters will pay most attention to safety from coronavirus in the post-lockdown era over other factors like time taken, comfort and affordability while picking a mode of transport.

A busy road in Delhi pre-COVID (Image for representational purposes only)

As the country prepares to begin life in a post-lockdown era, people transport is a major area that needs due focus as buses and local trains will most likely not be preferred in the coming months. A lot of studies and analysis point out that personal mobility will gain considerable popularity in the form of personal cars or two-wheelers or even subscription-based self-drive cars or two-wheelers. The biggest factor behind the decision to choose personal mobility will be safety from coronavirus. According to a survey conducted by Yulu, a micro-mobility service provider, shows that urban commuters will pay less importance to factors like affordability of the mode of commute or comfort.

Yulu states that the objective of the survey was to understand the concerns and the priorities of users in the post-COVID-lockdown era of social distancing, and sanitisation. Considering that social distancing and solo ridership will be preferred, when asked about commute choices post-lockdown, more respondents picked personal use vehicles over group mobility and public transport.

– Respondents opting for personal vehicles increased by 19.8%

– Public transport saw a staggering drop of 24.6%

– Cab-hailing/auto rickshaws saw a drop of 8.6%

– Preference for self-driven shared two-wheeler platforms remains similar to the pre-COVID era with a 1.6% decline

Yulu has reported the addition of a significant number of users for its shared mobility service in the past few weeks post lockdown 3.0, which points to solo ridership as the most preferred choice by users.

In an extension to the survey, Yulu asked commuters what they would avoid at all costs while commuting post-lockdown to understand their convenience.

It is interesting to note that there is a surge in the demand for solo and sanitised mobility solutions. There is a V-shape recovery with 1.6X growth in the percentage of new users and a 50% increase in the distance, as well as usage time, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Yulu, said.

He further added that the citizens’ safety is the company’s topmost priority and it is following a tech-enabled sanitisation process where all vehicles are sanitised several times in a day through a WHO-recommended sanitiser and the last sanitised timestamp is shown to users on the app.

