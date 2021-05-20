Safe Cams’ Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

The SC DS02 also tells if a cellphone is being used while driving, if the driver is smoking, if has breached speed limits, face ID as well as non-detection.

Seen those Russian and American videos on Youtube on funny dashcam compilations? We bet you’ve. Dashcams have become quite the norm globally with many insurance companies even referring to the footage before honoring a claim. In the unfortunate event of a crash or an accident, to ascertain who was at fault even the cops do check a dashcam. In India, though they are still catching up. We saw one made by Kent systems and now Safe Cams has come up with an advanced version. Safe Cams is based out of Pune and makes at least three different series of dash cameras. We got in touch with them to understand their latest invention – SC DS02. This is not only a dashcam but also acts as a driver status monitor (DSM), says Vanesh Naidoo, founder and CEO of Safe Cams Digital Eye.

A DSM-enabled device makes use of AI learning algorithms, a special infrared camera and sensors to monitor on-road driver alertness. The major purpose or objective of the DSM system is to alert the driver whenever signs of drowsiness or any kind of distractions are detected; it does so via an integrated and in-built Dangerous Driving Behavior Warning mechanism. A fatigue alarm is raised when the system detects the driver has closed his eyes between 1-3 seconds. A distraction alarm tells the driver to pay attention to the road. This is done by tracking his facial and head positioning. Apart from this, the SC DS02 also tells if a cellphone is being used while driving, if the driver is smoking, if has breached speed limits, face ID as well as non-detection.

This Safe Cams SC DS02 or its iterations’ price, Vanesh says

Our SC 200 DSM camera device will be made available for sale in the upcoming weeks and months. The other two camera systems (SC DS02 and SC400) are available for sale via the offline market. Regarding the cost -- for the SC200 DSM camera, the price will be Rs 27,999/-, whereas the SC DS02 will be for Rs 24,999/-. The SC400 comes in multiple configurations and can be customised according to the needs of our clients/customers, and so it’s hard to mention an exact price.

With respect to where one can buy these devices, Vanesh quips

For the time being, we are only majorly using offline channels/networks for marketing and selling the newly-launched DSM devices. Due to Covid lockdowns, non-essential items cannot be sold hence we have not listed these devices on online stores like Amazon and Flipkart. We are looking to have the DSM version of the SC 200 available for selling online (through our website www.safecams.in and other marketplaces) by June 1 (when the current lockdown in Maharashtra is over). For the other two devices, these will continue to be marketed and sold offline.

Who is the targeted user is another bit we asked Vanesh. His response was that these products may work out to be costly for private users whereas its the fleets that Safe Cams will cater to, initially. One can fit these onto trucks, school buses or even a taxi. The installation is being done by the team at Safe Cams to ensure that the camera is positioned correctly and calibrated to be functionally effective. The device also connects to the car power through the fuse box via a fuse tap (there are no wires being cut in this process). He also adds that these products come with a genuine warranty and are made in India.

The composition of the cam involves a chipset with Android platform OS enables the devices to carry out calculations and run the AI fast enough to be able to detect a drowsy driver within 2-3 secs. Furthermore, the algorithm has been tested in harsh road conditions to ensure a very high accuracy rate was obtained, according to Vanesh. He also said that the device was tamper-proof as “Our SC 200 device has a lockable SIM and SD card slot. Please note: Once the 4G SIM card is removed, all alerts cannot reach the Cloud.”

Once the lockdown lifts, we will be testing this device and let you know the efficacy of them all. Keep watching this space for more.

