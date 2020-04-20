Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India passes away: A glimpse at his incredible journey!

With over 25 years of experience, Rudratej Singh held a number of leadership positions in both, automotive and non-automotive industries.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, with a BMW X1

Coronavirus outbreak has been hitting the Indian automotive industry quite hard and the latest news is certainly another blow to the same. Rudratej Singh, who took over as the President & CEO at BMW Group India a few months back has passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. Rudratej Singh had joined BMW Group India in August last year. Prior to that, he worked at Royal Enfield as the Global President for four years and six months. In order to be specific, Rudy had joined the Chennai-based manufacturer in January 2015 and left his position in June 2019 to pursue his new role at BMW.

Before entering the Indian automotive industry, Rudratej Singh had 16 years of experience at Unilever. Rudy had joined Unilever as Area Sales Manager of West UP zone in 1998 from where he rose to become the Vice President of the South Asia region in October 2012. Prior to joining Unilever, Singh also served as Senior Product Manager at Dabur India Limited for two years. Coming to his education, Rudratej Singh did MBA in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. Singh was a graduate from Delhi University.

As one can see, with over 25 years of experience, Rudratej Singh held a number of leadership positions, both in the automotive and non-automotive industries. The current month has been an unfortunate one for BMW India. Earlier, on 7th April, Mihir Dayal (40), Sales Director, BMW Group India passed away after battling cancer. The demise of Rudratej Singh is certainly a big loss for the Indian automotive industry.

Team Express Drives extends its heartfelt condolences to Rudratej’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace!

