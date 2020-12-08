Rs 12.5 lakh crore investment needed to realise India’s 2030 EV targets: CEEW-CEF study

The study also said realising India's EV ambition would require an estimated annual battery capacity of 158 GWh by FY30, thereby presenting a massive market opportunity for domestic manufacturers. More details below!

By:Updated: Dec 08, 2020 6:38 PM
As per the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), EV sales in FY20 were 156,000 units, which were up by 20% year-on-year.

 

Indian electric vehicle (EV) market could be worth around Rs 14.42 lakh crore if the country were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions but would need cumulative investment of about Rs 12.50 lakh crore for the same, according to a study by CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF). According to the study, an initiative of think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), although at the end of March 2020 the total number of registered EVs in India stood at only half a million, the cumulative EV sales in all vehicle segments could cross over 100 million units by FY30, 200 times its current market size. The study also said realising India’s EV ambition would require an estimated annual battery capacity of 158 GWh by FY30, thereby presenting a massive market opportunity for domestic manufacturers.

Citing NITI Aayog’s target, the CEEW-CEF study said India’s 2030 EV ambition “states that 70 per cent of all commercial cars, 30 per cent of private cars, 40 per cent of buses, and 80 per cent of two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) sales in 2030 would be electric”. “India’s electric vehicle market could be worth nearly USD 206 billion (about Rs 14,42,000 crore) in the coming decade, if India were to achieve its 2030 electric vehicle (EV) ambitions,” it said. Moreover, it said that an estimated cumulative investment of over USD 180 billion (about Rs 12,50,000 crore) will be needed in vehicle production and charging infrastructure until 2030 to meet India’s EV ambition.

Commenting on the findings, Senior Analyst at CEEW-CEF Vaibhav Pratap Singh, who is also the lead author of the study, said, “Availability and affordability of capital for OEMs, battery manufacturers, charge point operators, and end consumers would be key to determining the pace, efficiency and cost of India’s transition to electric vehicles.” Consistent policy support would also be critical. The recent announcements by the government to set up EV kiosks across 69,000 petrol stations in the country and permit sales and registration of EVs without batteries can give a boost to the sector, Singh added.

As per the study, realising India’s EV ambition would require an estimated annual battery capacity of 158 GWh by FY30. This presents a massive market opportunity for domestic manufacturers. “Even if 50 per cent of the battery manufacturing capacity were indigenous, investments would amount to as much as USD 6.1 billion (Rs 42,900 crore) by FY30. Further, the cumulative investments required would exceed USD 12.3 billion (Rs 85,900 crore) in case of 100 per cent indigenisation of battery manufacturing,” it added.

The recently approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and battery manufacturing sectors could help enable the right ecosystem for indigenisation and job creation in the EV sector, the study said. It also said India would need a network of over 2.9 million public charging points by FY30, beyond the in-home charging points. “This could create another massive market opportunity requiring cumulative investments of up to USD 2.9 billion (about Rs 20,600 crore) until 2030,” it said adding currently, there are around 1,800 public charging points across the country. The study recommended capping rental costs for public charging stations and creating a charging infrastructure investment facility to strengthen the business case for charging infrastructure.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective