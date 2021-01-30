Royal Enfield riding jackets will get the personalisation feature with Make It Yours programme

After motorcycles, T-shirts and helmets, Royal Enfield riding jackets will get the personalisation feature with the Make It Yours initiative. Enabled via an app-based 3D configurator, the MiY allows consumers access to thousands of combinations in personalisation options, with a choice of colours, trims and graphics, as also accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking.

Royal Enfield has the Make It Yours (MiY) motorcycle personalisation programme for riding enthusiasts. Enabled via an app-based 3D configurator, the MiY allows consumers access to thousands of combinations in personalisation options, with a choice of colours, trims and graphics, as also accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking.

The company has now extended the MiY to helmets and T-shirts. In fact, there are over 7,000 options to personalise helmets and over 15,000 for T-shirts. These options include text, decals, graphics, colours, shape and size, and so on.

“An extension of the MiY for motorcycles, this initiative is all about adding customisation and personalisation on our range of apparel and gear,” said Puneet Sood, head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield. “While the Indian market has various riding gear options, it is still underserved in terms of products that are value for money, and are suitable for Indian weather and terrain.”

The MiY for helmets starts at Rs 3,200 onwards and for T-shirts Rs 1,250 onwards

“Royal Enfield is not a motorcycle brand; it’s a motorcycling brand,” added Sood. “With such initiatives we are building an ecosystem around our motorcycles.”

Going forward, the company will add riding jackets also to the MiY programme. Sood said: “We intend to make the MIY programme bigger in two ways. One is to give more choice to customers in terms of personalisation options (increasing the number of graphics and also inviting the community to contribute to graphics) in both helmets and T-shirts. Two, by adding more categories to the MiY, and this includes riding jackets.”

Currently, Royal Enfield sells it gear in all the global markets where it sells its motorcycles. Its apparel business, Sood added, has been expanding exponentially. “We have seen high double-digit growth even in a tough year (Covid-19 lockdown). In terms of our retail and e-commerce business, our intent has always been to focus on both offline and online equally. Half of our sales come from physical channels and the other half from online channels.”

