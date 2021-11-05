Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Mohit has now joined Royal Enfield from his entrepreneurial venture Motherland JV Pvt Limited wherein he advised several of India’s current and emerging unicorns including Oyo, Swiggy, Snapdeal, Zetwerk, Magicpin, Rebel Foods & Chaayos.

Royal Enfield has announced the appointment of Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer (CBO). The company says that Mohit will lead the creative and strategic thinking for brand and marketing functions to curate and further cement brand love and associations in the minds of the global consumer. Mohit Jayal has been associated with Royal Enfield in the past as well and played a key role in designing the blueprint for the company’s modern brand identity as an external partner between 2004 and 2014. The brand states that the seminal work done during this period was instrumental in building a distinct and premium, yet accessible identity for the brand while positioning Royal Enfield strongly in the Indian motorcycling market.

As Chief Brand Officer, Mohit will be responsible for creating and executing RE’s brand strategy and building a distinct, unique, and aspirational global brand. Moreover, he will be spearheading partnerships and collaborations with a diverse stakeholder universe, while curating unique experiences for the customers. Mohit is an advertising professional who has created some of the most recognizable campaigns for category-leading brands over the past two decades including campaigns for IndiGo’s branding and passenger experience; global campaigns for Incredible India; a series of highly successful recruitment campaigns for the Indian Air Force; and most recently, the global ‘Make in India’ campaign. Mohit has now joined Royal Enfield from his entrepreneurial venture Motherland JV Pvt Limited wherein he advised several of India’s current and emerging unicorns including Oyo, Swiggy, Snapdeal, Zetwerk, Magicpin, Rebel Foods & Chaayos.

Commenting on the appointment, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Limited said that he is extremely happy to have Mohit Jayal on board to lead Royal Enfield’s brand charter. He further added that Mohit is an experienced leader who has led high-performing teams and delivered some of the most memorable campaigns for major brands across categories. In his previous assignment as RE’s external partner, Mohit has been instrumental in scripting the distinctly unique brand identity that has been central to Royal Enfield’s success over the years.

