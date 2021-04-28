Roland Bouchara appointed new CEO & MD of Stellantis in India

Prior to joining Groupe PSA in 2017, Bouchara held several key leadership positions at Renault including, MD of UK, head of Europe NSCs (Germany, UK, Spain & Italy) and SVP sales & marketing for Asia Pacific and China.

April 28, 2021

 

Roland Bouchara has been elevated to the role of CEO & MD of automaker Stellantis India operations with full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroen national sales companies (NSCs), along with the group’s manufacturing activities. Stellantis was created following the merger of French company Groupe PSA and Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) which was completed in January 2021. Bouchara has led the Citroen India operations in his capacity as senior VP of sales and marketing for the brand since 2017. This included end-to-end execution of the recent launch of the Citroen brand and its first product in India – the new Citroen C5 Aircross.

Bouchara has a diverse experience in international automotive and consulting businesses. Prior to joining Groupe PSA in 2017, Bouchara held several key leadership positions at Renault including, MD of UK, head of Europe NSCs (Germany, UK, Spain & Italy) and SVP sales & marketing for Asia Pacific and China. In yet another leadership appointment at Stellantis, Partha Datta has been given the responsibility for engineering, design and R&D operations across India and Asia Pacific region. Since 2019, Partha has led FCA India as president and MD and oversaw the successful launch of the new Jeep Compass and locally assembled Jeep Wrangler.

Partha joined FCA in 1999 as an engineer. Over the past twenty years, he has worked in senior leadership positions across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration. During his tenure at FCA, Partha was also the director of technical centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the head of product engineering in China. Carl Smiley, COO, Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, while announcing the appointments said: “An accomplished international sales and marketing executive, Roland brings a wealth of commercial experience to his new role as CEO & MD in India. He will be responsible for developing and expanding Stellantis’ brands, network and business operations in India – a key growth market of focus for the company globally.”

Smiley further said Partha was the ideal candidate to lead Stellantis’ engineering, design and R&D operations for the region. He was instrumental in delivering the Jeep brand’s localised product plan in India and will lead a team focussed on delivering the regional product strategy, coupled with identifying and delivering new opportunities for growth.

