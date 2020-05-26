Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv right now is operational only in a few cities including Kochi, Vizag, Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Mangalore.

Image used as reference

In the world of self-drive cars in India, there is another player called Revv who claims to have more than one million satisfied users, and cars which have covered more than 50 million kilometres. The company is present across 22+ major cities in India. Revv, like others, had to stop its business since the lockdown came into effect. However, the company has now restarted operations. There are various schemes to entice customers. These include sanitised rental cars at Rs 395/day, delivery and pick-up between 8.30am-5.30pm, minimum one month extension of rentals and more. There is also the 24×7 assistance available. Unlike rival rental companies, the accident liability of a Revv customer is capped at Rs 10,000. The company says that its insurance will take care of the rest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Companies like Hyundai and Mahindra have tied up with Revv to include their cars in the subscription model. The subscription model allows a user to keep the car for a longer duration. Revv, for example, doesn’t charge a customer for fuel. Neither does the customer have to worry about pick-up and drop facilities either. At the same time, the fleet is replaced from time to time. This means customers get access to newer vehicles. These vehicles are checked thoroughly before they are let out to customers. Now with the new normal, every car is sanitised before and after the customer returns it.

Revv services have resumed only in Vizag, Cochin, Coimbatore, Mangalore and Trivandrum. It is likely that services in other cities too will resume soon once the lockdown lifts and the situation eases. Revv intends to start its services in new cities as well. How soon, well that’s still a question.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.