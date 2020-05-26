Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv right now is operational only in a few cities including Kochi, Vizag, Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Mangalore.

By:Updated: May 26, 2020 2:39:41 PM
Image used as reference

In the world of self-drive cars in India, there is another player called Revv who claims to have more than one million satisfied users, and cars which have covered more than 50 million kilometres. The company is present across 22+ major cities in India. Revv, like others, had to stop its business since the lockdown came into effect. However, the company has now restarted operations. There are various schemes to entice customers. These include sanitised rental cars at Rs 395/day, delivery and pick-up between 8.30am-5.30pm, minimum one month extension of rentals and more. There is also the 24×7 assistance available. Unlike rival rental companies, the accident liability of a Revv customer is capped at Rs 10,000. The company says that its insurance will take care of the rest.

Companies like Hyundai and Mahindra have tied up with Revv to include their cars in the subscription model. The subscription model allows a user to keep the car for a longer duration. Revv, for example, doesn’t charge a customer for fuel. Neither does the customer have to worry about pick-up and drop facilities either. At the same time, the fleet is replaced from time to time. This means customers get access to newer vehicles. These vehicles are checked thoroughly before they are let out to customers. Now with the new normal, every car is sanitised before and after the customer returns it.

Revv services have resumed only in Vizag, Cochin, Coimbatore, Mangalore and Trivandrum. It is likely that services in other cities too will resume soon once the lockdown lifts and the situation eases. Revv intends to start its services in new cities as well. How soon, well that’s still a question.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

Video: Bear tries to enter a Mercedes but the ending is guaranteed laughter

Video: Bear tries to enter a Mercedes but the ending is guaranteed laughter

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss