Renewal of International Driving Licence might soon be possible abroad: These documents not needed anymore!

MoRTH said in a statement that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification, seeking comments and also suggestions for the amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 in order to facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are in abroad.

Image for representational purpose only

Good news for those who have been staying abroad and want to get their International Driving Licence renewed. The government recently said it will be initiating steps to facilitate the renewal of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has already expired while they are abroad. A draft notification has been recently issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in this regard. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification, seeking comments and also suggestions for the amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 in order to facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are in abroad.

It said that it has come to its notice that in certain cases for the citizens who are travelling abroad and in a foreign country, the IDP gets expired and there is no mechanism for its renewal while abroad. The statement also said that the proposal is to amend the CMVR 1989 to facilitate such citizens. Citizens who wish to renew their International Driving Licence can apply through the Indian Embassy / Mission Abroad portals and the applications would then move to the VAHAN for being considered by the respective RTOs (regional transport offices).

Moreover, the proposal includes the removal of the conditions of a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in the country. The statement further stated that there are certain countries where the visa is on arrival and in such cases the visa was not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel. It said that citizens and stakeholders can send their comments and suggestions to the joint secretary (MVL, IT & Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within 30 days.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.