Renewal of International Driving Licence might soon be possible abroad: These documents not needed anymore!

MoRTH said in a statement that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification, seeking comments and also suggestions for the amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 in order to facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are in abroad.

By:Updated: Oct 11, 2020 3:52 PM
driving licenceImage for representational purpose only

 

Good news for those who have been staying abroad and want to get their International Driving Licence renewed. The government recently said it will be initiating steps to facilitate the renewal of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has already expired while they are abroad. A draft notification has been recently issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in this regard. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification, seeking comments and also suggestions for the amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 in order to facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are in abroad.

It said that it has come to its notice that in certain cases for the citizens who are travelling abroad and in a foreign country, the IDP gets expired and there is no mechanism for its renewal while abroad. The statement also said that the proposal is to amend the CMVR 1989 to facilitate such citizens. Citizens who wish to renew their International Driving Licence can apply through the Indian Embassy / Mission Abroad portals and the applications would then move to the VAHAN for being considered by the respective RTOs (regional transport offices).

Moreover, the proposal includes the removal of the conditions of a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in the country. The statement further stated that there are certain countries where the visa is on arrival and in such cases the visa was not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel. It said that citizens and stakeholders can send their comments and suggestions to the joint secretary (MVL, IT & Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within 30 days.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!