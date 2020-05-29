Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

4,600 jobs in France are expected to be lost as Renault will be cutting around 15,000 employees from its worldwide operations after reporting in losses in 2019. It will also reduce its global manufacturing capacity from four million vehicles a year to 3.3 million vehicles by 2024. The French Government which holds the single biggest stake in Renault has assured to loan 5 billion Euros to help the brand survive.

May 29, 2020

Struggling French carmaker Renault on Friday announced 15,000 job cuts worldwide as part of a 2 billion-euro cost-cutting plan over three years. Renault said on Friday that nearly 4,600 jobs will be cut in France in addition to more than 10,000 in the rest of the world. The group’s global production capacity will be revised from 4 million vehicles in 2019 to 3.3 million by 2024, the company said. “The difficulties encountered by the group, the major crisis facing the automotive industry and the urgency of the ecological transition are all imperatives that are driving the company to accelerate its transformation,” the statement said.

Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of the board of directors of Renault, said: “the planned changes are fundamental to ensure the sustainability of the company and its development over the long term.”

The group, which employs 180,000 workers worldwide, announced the suspension of planned capacity increase projects in Morocco and Romania.
The group is also considering “adaptation” of its production capacities in Russia and announced the halt of Renault-branded oil-powered car activities in China.

Renault came into the coronavirus crisis in particularly bad shape: Its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi is a major global auto player but has struggled since the 2018 arrest of its longtime star CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Renault reported its first losses in years in 2019. The French government is its single biggest shareholder with a 15-per cent stake and has been in talks on a 5 billion-euro loan guarantee. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire earlier this week that the group’s survival is at stake.

