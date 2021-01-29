Renault premieres compact SUV Kiger in India

Kiger is powered by a new turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, which has been tested for reliability and durability, and offers the latest technological innovations already featured in Renault’s global range.

By:January 29, 2021 8:07 AM
Groupe Renault on Thursday globally premiered its upcoming brand Kiger in India. The compact SUV has been designed and developed for India before making its international debut.

Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Renault brand, sales & operations, said, “After Duster, Kwid and Triber, we are now preparing for the launch of Kiger, a modern SUV that is a perfect fit for the Indian market. Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars with the creativity and in-depth knowledge of customer needs.”

The SUV will demonstrate the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities and highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission, he said.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India, said, “ Today, we take another major step in India with the global reveal of Kiger… Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Kiger will once again make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers, and we look forward to building on our increasing customer base with this new game-changer.”

Renault India is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault SAS France. Its cars are manufactured at a facility in Oragadam, Chennai, which has a capacity of 4.8 lakh units per annum. The company has more than 500 sales and 475-plus service touchpoints in the country, which include over 200 workshop-on-wheels locations.

