Renault-Nissan to halt operations at Chennai unit

Renault has sought to contend in the court that appropriate measures have been put in place with three shifts reduced to two.

By:May 26, 2021 2:03 AM
It may be true the lockdown rules exempt manufacturers from shutting down their operations, but they probably need to pare operations significantly, purely on humanitarian grounds.

Renault-Nissan will halt operations at its factory near Chennai for five days starting May 26, K Balaji Krishnan, president, Renault-Nissan (India) Thozilalar Sangam (RNTS) told FE. After a meeting with the workers’ union on Tuesday, the management has decided to give workmen leave, Krishnan said. Renault has sought to contend in the court that appropriate measures have been put in place with three shifts reduced to two. It has said all safety arrangements have been made for workers, including their transportation and vaccination for those eligible to be vaccinated.
The union has, however, complained that the company is seeking to take advantage of the exemption granted by the state government without paring production to the levels needed to service the export commitments. Currently, 185 workers have been infected with Covid-19, the union said in its affidavit to the Madras High Court, alleging that no social distancing norms were being followed while transporting the staff and at the dining halls numbering eight with a capacity of 500 each.
The union has complained there was no supervision at the factory by any government official, either from the Directorate of Industrial Safety or the appropriate authorities under the Factories Act. The union has filed a case in the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government and Renault Nissan Automotive, challenging the state government’s classifying the units as continuous process industries. Krishnan told FE that the union had written to the management forewarning that they would boycott the work from Wednesday if the company does not halt the operations at the plant.
The Madras High court, in an order of May 24, 2021, opined there appears to be some tension between employer Renault Nissan and its employees, including a veiled threat of the workers desisting from attending the manufacturing unit if their concerns were not taken care of.
“It is imperative that some kind of supervision be maintained by the state through the appropriate officers so that the workmen at Renault are not forced to work in conditions that may put their health in danger. The employer should also indicate if the level of production has been reduced, particularly since the conversion of three shifts to two may be meaningless if the overall number of workmen continues to be the same. It will be open to the employer to furnish the further details by way of a supplementary affidavit be filed before the matter is taken up next,” the bench observed.
The union in its prayer said that it was aggrieved by the Tamil Nadu government order permitting automobile manufacturing units that have large foundries to function when the state has been brought under full lockdown. The Renault-Nissan factory at Orgadam makes vehicles for both domestic and export markets and employs around 3,500 permanent workers, all of whom are members of the union. Besides, there are 2,500 staff members and 3,000 contract labourers and 700 apprentices.
The union further pointed out the workers have not been covered by the employee state insurance scheme. The management has given employees given a Rs 1 lakh cover for Covid-19 treatment. There was a separate Rs 2 lakh health insurance policy for all diseases, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yulu launches doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators: To expand to Delhi soon

Yulu launches doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators: To expand to Delhi soon

Covid-19 relief: Sonalika Group sets up Oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

Covid-19 relief: Sonalika Group sets up Oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

SUVs likely to be launched in India in June 2021: Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq

SUVs likely to be launched in India in June 2021: Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq

Mercedes-Benz GLA , GLA 35 AMG launched in India: Priced from Rs 42.1 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA , GLA 35 AMG launched in India: Priced from Rs 42.1 lakh

Honda RoadSync trademarked in India: Activa, Shine & more to get smartphone connectivity?

Honda RoadSync trademarked in India: Activa, Shine & more to get smartphone connectivity?

Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

Pre-Owned luxury car market growing in Tier 2 and 3 cities: Here's how

Pre-Owned luxury car market growing in Tier 2 and 3 cities: Here's how

Covid-19 relief: BMW India imports oxygen concentrators, donates money

Covid-19 relief: BMW India imports oxygen concentrators, donates money

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched: Price, specs, features

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched: Price, specs, features

Kia Motors India is now Kia India, signifying 'sustainable mobility solutions'

Kia Motors India is now Kia India, signifying 'sustainable mobility solutions'

New 2021 KTM RC 390 spied undisguised: Expected price, India launch details and more

New 2021 KTM RC 390 spied undisguised: Expected price, India launch details and more

Piaggio ONE electric scooter with swappable Li-ion battery unveiled

Piaggio ONE electric scooter with swappable Li-ion battery unveiled

Ranveer Singh brings home Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition for nearly Rs 3.5 crore

Ranveer Singh brings home Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition for nearly Rs 3.5 crore

Max Mosley, former FIA president and pioneer of F1 safety dies aged 81

Max Mosley, former FIA president and pioneer of F1 safety dies aged 81

Gurgaon Gurudwara deploys Mahindra's last mile EV to serve Covid-19 patients

Gurgaon Gurudwara deploys Mahindra's last mile EV to serve Covid-19 patients

RevFin, Aeris team up to bring smarter, safer IoT-based electric vehicles: All details

RevFin, Aeris team up to bring smarter, safer IoT-based electric vehicles: All details

Tata Technologies and Logility to offer digital solutions to automakers

Tata Technologies and Logility to offer digital solutions to automakers

Renault-Nissan India workers to go on strike over COVID-19 safety concerns

Renault-Nissan India workers to go on strike over COVID-19 safety concerns

Royal Enfield Scram trademarked in India: High-speed 650cc Scrambler likely on cards

Royal Enfield Scram trademarked in India: High-speed 650cc Scrambler likely on cards

Tata Nexon, Altroz voice control to get Indian languages, dialect as Mihup partners with Harman

Tata Nexon, Altroz voice control to get Indian languages, dialect as Mihup partners with Harman